Papillion’s next city administrator, Amber Powers, said she’s ready to carry on the city’s tagline “feels like home.”
Powers’ appointment was approved Feb. 4 by a unanimous vote of the City Council. Her starting salary is $120,000.
“It was exciting to get the vote of confidence from the council,” Powers said.
Powers will take on her new role July 2 when the current city administrator, Christine Myers, retires.
Since August 2017, Powers has served as Papillion’s assistant city administrator. Taking Powers’ place is Philip Green, who will start March 2 with a salary of $109,000.
After nearly three years in Papillion, Powers said she’s been “intimately involved” with seven of the city’s 14 departments. During this transition period, she said she’ll work to get to know the other departments. Still, she said she anticipates a bit of a learning curve when taking over.
“Chris (Myers) has so much institutional knowledge,” Powers said. “Trying to get as much with that as I can is critical.”
Once Myers retires, Powers said she intends to carry on Myers’ mission of making Papillion feel like a small town.
“Mayor (David) Black and Chris have done such an amazing job of laying the groundwork and the vision of the city, along with the council,” Powers said.
Previously, Powers served as city administrator and city clerk in Anthony, Kansas, for seven years. The city of 2,500 experienced rapid growth during her time there because of a fracking boom.
Black said Powers gained valuable experience negotiating with national oil companies, managing meager municipal resources and balancing community concerns.
“Anybody dealing with that in their very first job is getting experiences that people in their entire careers will never have,” he said. “You can’t buy that type of experience.”
Anthony later experienced a bust after the oil companies moved out, and Black said Powers’s experience leading a city on both sides of the economic cycle intrigued him and would be valuable for Papillion.
“We’re in a boom period but it’s not going to go on forever,” he said. “I thought that perspective could be incredible for us.”
The city hired Powers in anticipation of Myers’ eventual retirement, Black said. Myers became the city administrator in May 2017 after having served as the assistant city administrator since 1998.
Powers will have almost three years of experience with the city when she assumes the city administrator role, and that gives Black comfort, he said.
The city knew there would be generational turnover within the city, but Powers’s experience, plus that of Green, who has 15 years worth of municipal experience and relationships in the Omaha metro area as Blair’s city administrator, positions the city with strong leadership as it heads to the future.
“When we combine the experience and knowledge of Phil with the knowledge and experience of Amber, it’s that combined team that makes me comfortable in this transition,” Black said.
Powers intends to stay with the city for a while.
“I don’t plan on going anywhere,” Powers said. “I don’t envision leaving, at least not anytime soon.”