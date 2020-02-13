Albert Rhea has been interested in photography since he was a child watching his father shoot pictures.
Now his “Vanishing Habitats” photography series is on display at Sump Memorial Library, 222 N Jefferson St., until Feb. 29.
Rhea served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Germany where his hobby took root.
When he wasn’t working on communications equipment, Rhea practiced his photography skills with his 35-millimeter camera to pass the time. He said that with the advancement of technology photography has become more accessible to everyone.
“I can go out during the day and take 500 photos and keep none and at night I could take a 100 photos and keep one,” Rhea said.
“I don’t have to worry about wasting film anymore and Photoshop allows me edit photos without having dangerous chemicals in my basement.”
Rhea’s art displayed at the library has several close-up shots of insects pollinating flowers.
Rhea doesn’t need to visit exotic locations to take photographs; instead he walks outside to his backyard where he planted a pollinator garden to attract monarch butterflies for his photography.
“It takes patience,” Rhea said.
“Sometimes the monarchs just want to fly back and forth for hours without landing on a flower.”
The wait does not bother Rhea.
“I just take a stool and enjoy the flowers and peace and quiet,” he said.
His enjoyment of nature is what led him to create the art exhibit, which is meant to symbolize the loss of natural habitat and memory.
“With all the urban development people sometimes forget about the natural world,” Rhea said.
The work displayed at the library is for sale with individual pieces having their own price tag.
For information about Rhea and his art, visit albertrhea.com or call him at 402-331-0985.