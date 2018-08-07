Visiting fans will have a shorter walk to reach their bleachers at Papillion-La Vista’s athletic stadium now that a new parking lot has been approved for construction.
The walk from existing lots has been a long haul for the elderly and people with physical limitations — essentially from the home side all the way around.
School board members approved the lot Monday. Unfortunately, the lot may not be done until after football season.
The new 200-stall lot east of the stadium at Papillion-La Vista South High School also will provide parking for tennis matches and, on school days, students.
The extra spaces will be needed for students once a planned expansion of the high school is complete. The lot also should ease the parking crunch during popular football games, when cars have been known to line the shoulders of 108th Street.
The lot is the first project awarded under the $109.9 million bond issue voters approved last May. The board voted 6-0 to award the $784,806 contract to Mackie Construction.
The district is giving the contractor until November to complete the lot, though a precise finish date has yet to be nailed down.
Doug Lewis, the district’s assistant superintendent for business and finance, said the main lot at the school also is due for resurfacing but will have to wait. It will be done after the high school addition is built. That way, he said, there won’t be heavy equipment driving across a newly surfaced lot. Both of those projects are in the bond issue.
The board Monday voted to sell the first of the bonds, worth $8.9 million, which will pay for the visitor lot as well as start other projects from the referendum.
Among those will be architectural designs and specifications for a new elementary school in the southwest reaches of the district, an addition and renovation at Anderson Grove Elementary School and the addition at the high school.
The site of the new elementary school has yet to be disclosed.
