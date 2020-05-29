As May comes to a close and new health regulations are set to begin Monday, the coronavirus is keeping those at the Sarpy/Cass Health Department busy.
“It’s still very much an all-hands-on-deck response,” said Sarah Schram, the department’s health director.
The health department reported 11 new cases as of late Friday afternoon, bringing the jurisdiction’s total to 576, 535 of which are in Sarpy County.
Expanded testing has played a role in higher positive case counts per day than when the pandemic began in the middle of March. In order to keep up with tracking how people contracted the virus and who they may have exposed in turn, the department hired four part-time contractors, Schram said. She estimated each of them is working between 12 and 16 hours.
The department also hired a part-time worker to help with environmental health issues like mosquito trapping for West Nile virus.
New directed health measures from Gov. Pete Ricketts will take effect Monday that ease restrictions on public gathering limits and occupancy limits for businesses and venues. Gathering limits will be lifted from 10 to 25 people or 25% of rated occupancy, whichever is greater, with a maximum of 3,000. Bars and restaurants will be limited to 50% of rated occupancy. Venues with events that will have more than 500 attendees will need to submit a safety plan to a local health department.
Schram said residents in the department’s jurisdiction have done a good job of seeking out information to keep themselves and those around them safe and she believes they will continue to be vigilant and do what is in their power.
Schram also encouraged residents to keep doing the non-pharmaceutical interventions like hand washing, social distancing, wearing masks in public and staying home when sick that will help themselves and others stay healthy and to fill out the online assessment tool for TestNebraska, the state’s COVID-19 testing initiative.