When Rick Horn proposed to Terri Quick, he asked her if she wanted to get married on her birthday.
The La Vista City Councilwoman had a different day in mind.
“Rick and I have known each other for a long time and when he asked me to marry him, he asked if I wanted to get married on my birthday,” Quick said. “I said, ‘No, I want to get married on the Fourth of July.’”
Quick and Horn were married July 4 under the shelter at Central Park in La Vista in front of about 75 family and friends. Councilman Kelly Sell officiated the ceremony.
“I just thought July 4 was the perfect day to get married,” Quick said. “I had a cousin who got married on July 4 and I thought what a perfect time because you already have family and friends and food. It was the most perfect date.”
Quick has lived in La Vista for nearly 40 years, spending many of those as a middle school teacher with Papillion La Vista Community Schools before retiring in 2000. She has served on the La Vista City Council since 1986, so it only made sense that a public park should be the home for her special day.
“My children grew up here and we’re a part of La Vista and I love this city,” she said. “Why not celebrate the happiest day of my life with the city I love the most?”
She also got to have a longtime friend and council member perform the ceremony.
“After Rick asked me to marry him, the first person I called was Kelly,” Quick said. “I asked him if he was doing anything on July 4 and he said he would be more than happy to marry us. He’s a good friend and it was a great way to marry the man I love in the city I love.”
Quick was walked down the “aisle” by longtime friend Mary Lange. Sell then performed a brief ceremony that included Quick and Horn reading their own vows.
The ceremony was followed by a true picnic style meal of hamburgers and bratwursts that were being prepared on open grills as the wedding was taking place.
Quick and Horn requested no gifts, but asked that anything people wanted to bring could be donated to the Tri-City Food Pantry. Quick said Horn delivered several boxes of items to the pantry the following day.
“We’ve already got so much so we thought, ‘Why not share with people who might need something?’” Quick said.
Quick said she can’t imagine a better way to have spend Independence Day than joining in holy matrimony.
“The people were wonderful and we had plenty of food,” she said. “I can’t think of one thing that went wrong.”