The La Vista Public Library is hosting its first ever Gift Wrapping Station events throughout December as part of “Twas the Lights Before Christmas Wintertainment.”
“It’s something new that we are doing this year that we just want to offer to the community,” said Jodi Norton, assistant library director.
The first of four Gift Wrapping Station days was Tuesday. The next is Dec. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon with Christmas Storytime from 10 to 10:30 a.m. and Imagination Station from 10:30 to 11 a.m.
Christmas Storytime includes children singing Christmas carols and reading books, and Imagination Station allows children to make arts and crafts and play in different areas of the station, including a sandpit, puppet area, dress up station, ball box and train table.
Norton said children can either participate in the activities or be with their family while wrapping presents.
The other dates for Gift Wrapping Station are Dec. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with Imagination Station from 10 to 11 a.m.
Also on the December docket is the Winter Art event, which offers patrons the chance to make their own snow globes on a drop-in basis on Dec. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m.
On Dec. 23, Ugly Sweater Ornament Making will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Library visitors can decorate paper T-shirts with crayons, markers, pom-pom’s and other crafts to make their own Christmas tree ornament.
The library will also host its annual Noon Year’s Eve Party on Dec. 31 at 11:30 a.m. The library will provide crafts, dice and dominoes to make and decorate noisemakers for a countdown and balloon drop in the library’s commons area at noon.
“It’s just a little fun thing to celebrate early in the day,” Norton said.
All events are free and don’t require library membership.
Additionally, the library will have its annual Winter Reading Program.
People wanting to participate in the free program will be given a bookmark with 10 spaces to count the books they read.
Reading books of more than 500 pages fill two spaces toward a completed bookmark.
Each completed bookmark counts as one entry into the drawing for the grand prize of a $10 Walmart gift card, second and third names drawn receive a $5 Walmart gift card.
“The program is a chance to remind yourself to relax and read a good book,” Librarian Cedate Schultz said.
The program runs Jan. 6 to March 31 for ages 16 and up.
For more information regarding the program and other events, contact the library at 402-537-3900 or visit the City of La Vista website at cityoflavista.org.
Jacob Thimjon is a student at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and her story was an assignment in a newswriting and reporting class.