A historic and tasty treat. That is the theme for Bryon and Joanna Compton’s new ice cream shop, Graley’s Creamery & Confections, Inc, in the heart of downtown Papillion.
Backers of a Medicaid expansion petition drive expressed confidence Thursday that they will get the proposal before Nebraska voters this fall.
Dee Linse started working for Papillion La Vista Community Schools as a substitute teacher, then filled in long term when another teacher was in an accident and got a full-time job the next year.
Parkview Heights fourth-graders filed into the one-room schoolhouse as their eyes wandered around the room. Each student sat in an antique wooden desk marked with a popular name from the 1890s.