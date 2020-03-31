The Tri-City Food Pantry has the following needs.
Food items needed are peanut butter, canned sloppy Joe, jelly, cake/brownie mix and canned chili.
Needed non-food items are Kleenex, toilet paper and toothpaste.
The pantry serves Ralston, La Vista and Papillion and is located at 302 American Parkway in Papillion. Donations may be dropped off Mondays and Thursdays between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. and evenings by appointment, Tuesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
If there is a large donation, contact the pantry at tricitypantry@gmail.com to coordinate a dropoff.
The pantry’s hours are Mondays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and Tuesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is closed on Wednesdays and on weekends.
Call 402-552-7061.