Local nonprofits are gearing up for the Omaha Gives!, a 24-hour online giving event.
Organized by the Omaha Community Foundation, Omaha Gives! aims to grow philanthropy in Sarpy, Douglas and Pottawattamie counties by rallying support and collecting donations for 501©(3) nonprofits in the Omaha metro area.
Last year, 18,612 donors raised $6.7 million.
This year, Omaha Gives! Will be on May 20 from midnight to midnight.
The minimum donation is $1 and there is no maximum. The Omaha Community Foundation will award bonus dollars throughout the day.
Donations are being accepted now, though totals will not be published until the event begins. Totals will be tracked throughout the day on the event website.
Gretna area nonprofits listed as participating are:
• Gretna Friends of the Library.
• Gretna Public Library Foundation.
• Gretna United Methodist Church Youth Groups Team 4:12/SWAT.
• Matt’s Music Memorial.
• Sarpy County Museum.
• St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and School.
• Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
• Heartland German Shepherd Rescue, Inc.
• HETRA (Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy.)
• Holy Family Shrine.
• Little Giants Foundation.
• Nebraska Border Collie Rescue, Inc.
• Roberts Academy.
• Special Musicians.
• St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Omaha.
• Wildlife Encounters.
For more information or to donate, visit omaha gives.org.