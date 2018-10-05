Nebraska Medicine has extended its services and opened a neurology clinic at 3802 Raynor Pkwy July 23.
The new clinic aims to offer its patients a more convenient, quieter location with quicker access to care in epilepsy or general neurology.
The clinic is open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The clinic has two to three of its providers in office per day. With growth over time, and more providers, the hours have an opportunity to expand.
The clinic has three new doctors with epilepsy care backgrounds, as well as a general neurology specialist. The doctors are, Proleta Datta, Aditya Vuppala and Arun Swaminathan, the doctors specializing in epilepsy care, and Lucas Stenzel, the general neurology specialist.
Denise Gorski, the manager at the clinic, said the clinic was opened because the growth of the Department of Neurosciences at Nebraska Medicine.
“We knew we needed more space, we needed more clinical space to see patients,” she said. “We had inquired about this space awhile back, and there were other groups at Nebraska Medicine looking at it.”
Gorski said the location is a great opportunity to provide easy access to patients and provide that “Bellevue presence.”
“It also aligns nicely with our community hospital at Nebraska Medicine Bellevue and the services we can take advantage of there,” she said.
With about 175 patients thus far in its operations, Gorski said the clinic’s focus is tending to new patients.
Swaminathan said the responses have been “great” because, as opposed to the waiting time for new patients being five to six months, they’ve cut that to two weeks.
“For patients with complicated seizures, patients that have seizures often, we need to admit them to the hospital,” he said. “Having more doctors to share the workload helps us see more patients and bring them in faster so we can deal with more emergencies.”
On average, Swaminathan said, one-tenth of the population will have at least one seizure in their lifetime, and about 1 percent of the patients will have more than one. In Nebraska, approximately 20,000 have epilepsy, and about one-third will need surgery or advanced therapies.
With these numbers in mind, Swaminathan said the access the patients have is much more convenient to determine what kind of care they need at the clinic.
“In some ways, it’s a bit different from seeing them over at the main hospital campus,” he said. “It’s much easier for them to find us here. There’s much fewer people, it’s less crowded, it’s a more personal setting. You get to spend a little more time with them.”
Gorski said having access to providers for new patients has been “a challenge for us historically.”
“This clinic, in particular, helps with that access issue,” she said. “The patient is seen here initially, the patient exam and evaluation is had and then there’s a determination of what that care plan needs to look like.
“Is it addressing medications, is it admitting them to the hospitals so they can have an extended stay to evaluate seizure activity? And then, from that point, what is the plan after that? It all starts right here.”
Though the clinic has recently opened its doors, Gorski said they already have goals to grow and recruit new providers and specialists.
“The recruitment takes time, so we don’t have anyone lined up at this point, but as we build those teams, we will absolutely round out this service with the other specialists,” she said.