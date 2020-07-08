The Midlands Community Foundation, headquartered in Papillion, is now accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations in Sarpy and Cass counties.
Grants are limited to organizations that provide services in those counties, according to a release from the foundation.
"The Foundation places an emphasis on prevention and education and has a strong commitment toward programs benefiting health, art, culture, community, economic development, education and human services," MCF stated. "It does not provide grants for direct aid to individuals/families, religious programs, political organizations or projects and dinners, tickets or conferences."
Applications are due by Aug. 1. Specific guidelines for submitting grants or to obtain a grant application can be found here.
For more information, call 402-991-8027.