Name: Kylie Doran
School: Palisades Elementary
What do you teach? Second grade.
Experience: This will be my second year with Palisades.
Hobbies: Going outdoors and reading books.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? I was influenced to become an educator while working with a before and after school program during high school. This job helped me realize that I love interacting with and helping students.
How do you spend your summer vacation? I love to travel during my summer vacations! I also spend time reading books and going outside.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? I would say the most rewarding part about being an educator is being able to build unique relationships with each student and seeing how that impacts them throughout the school year.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a world traveler. There are so many beautiful places to see and explore!