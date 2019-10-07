Sarpy County’s top three busiest intersections are in La Vista and Papillion, according to traffic data released by Metropolitan Area Planning Agency Friday.
The intersections of 72nd and Harrison streets, 84th and Harrison street, and 84th Street and Highway 370 came out on top in MAPA’s Traffic Growth Report, a report published every other year measuring annual average daily traffic counts for intersections throughout the Omaha metro area.
Each of the county’s top three intersections averaged more than 43,000 cars per day, according to MAPA estimates. The 72nd/Harrison intersection averaged 49,850, 84th/Harrison 44,440 and 84th/Highway 370 43,350.
Those intersections came in at 35th, 59th and 66th metro wide. The report identified the 500 busiest intersections in the metro.
Bellevue’s busiest intersection is 36th Street at Highway 370 with 42,750 cars per day, fourth-busiest in Sarpy County, while 25th Street/Highway 370 came in at number nine with 38,800.
Rounding out the top 10, with average daily vehicles:
- Fifth: 144th Street and Interstate 80 westbound, 41,350.
- Sixth: 144th Street and Harrison, 41,050.
- Seventh: 72nd Street and Highway 370, 40,950.
- Eighth: 84th Street and Giles Road, 40,650.
- 10th: 72nd Street and Cornhusker Road, 38,500.
Sarpy County traffic, measured in vehicle miles traveled, grew 2.3% in 2018, higher than 1.6% in Douglas County and 1.5% in Pottawattamie and Mills counties, which the report said reflected Sarpy’s higher population growth.
Most of the busiest interchanges are in Douglas County along I-80, I-680 and I-480. With regard to interstate activity, Sarpy County’s busiest interchange is at 126th Street/Harrison/I-80 with 107,650, which is 20th busiest in the metro. I-80 at 144th Street is 23rd with 102,950.