Legion baseball photos and results through June 28

Mon June 22
Gross Catholic 12 Lincoln Northstar 3- The Cougars scored at least one run in each inning as they cruised by Northstar and took advantage of their six team errors.
Ethan Gillespie earned the win for Gross. Jackson Drake and Trace Marco each had two hits to lead the Cougars. Drake also had two RBIs to go with his stat line.
Papillion-LaVista(Pinnacle Bank) 2 Millard South 1- After Millard South broke the scoreless tie in the third inning, Papio responded with a run in the fourth and fifth inning.
Gage Ingram and Nick Ripa each had two hits for the Monarchs. Lane Harris also had a hit and a RBI.
Tues June 23
Bellevue West (DC Electric) 6 Omaha Northwest 2- The Thunderbirds got their offense rolling in the second inning where they took their first lead.
After Northwest tied the game up at 1-1 mid way through the third inning, the T-Birds answered with two more runs which put them in front for good.
Connor Schneider led Bellevue West with two hits and a RBI.
Omaha Westside 8 Papillion-LaVista (Pinnacle Bank) 3- Though the Monarchs jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, the Warriors would score at least one run in all innings except the second, to run away with the win.
The Monarchs had four team errors in this game.
Omaha Burke 8 Omaha Bryan 3- After both teams scored two runs in the first inning, Burke took the lead for good after plating one more in the second and three more in the fifth.
Lincoln Southeast 7 Gretna 6- Despite mustering only four hits, the Dragons gave the Knights a battle after falling behind early.
Gretna would take a 6-5 lead after the fourth inning, however the Knights scored two crucial runs in the fifth, and Gretna never found an answer.
Gross Catholic 8 Lincoln Northeast 7- After falling behind 6-3 midway through the second inning, the Cougars responded with four unanswered runs. The Knights tied the game up again at 7-7 in the seventh inning, but the Cougars ended it with a run in the bottom of the seventh to take the win.
Henry Teunissen led the Cougars with three hits and two RBIs.
Ralston (SOS Heating and Cooling) 11 Millard Sox Black 9- The Rams used a five run sixth inning to rally back and win this game that had 25 combined hits, and 20 combined runs.
Four Rams had two hits after at least three at bats. Among that group, Zane Harris also had three RBIs and scored two runs to go with his pair of hits. Max McNichols added three RBIs to his performance in this game along with his two hits.
Bellevue East (Decker Sports)16 Omaha Spikes 3- The Chieftains came into this game on a mission as they scored five runs in the first and two more in the second. The Chieftains would score at least two runs in each inning and take advantage of four Spikes errors.
Steve Spurgeon Jr. had a big day with two hits, including a homer in the first inning, and four RBIs.
Papillion-LaVista South 7 Creighton Prep 4- The Titans used a three run sixth inning to top the Junior Jays in what was an entertaining game.
Jackson Horn and Jackson Trout each led the Titans with two hits. Trout also had an RBI.
Bellevue West (DC Electric) 8 Omaha Northwest 6- The Thundbirds used a walk-off home run by Carson Wright in the bottom of the eighth to top Northwest for the second time on the same day.
Connor Schneider, notably, had three hits and a RBI. He also scored three runs.
Elkhorn 1 Gross Catholic 0- Elkhorn scored the lone run of the game in the first inning to win this defensive contest.
Wed June 24
Millard Sox Black 3 Ralston (SOS Heating and Cooling) 1- Four Rams errors proved to be a difference maker in this low scoring contest.
Jake Kilzer took the loss despite having a solid day on the mound, pitching six innings and striking out eight batters.
Gretna 5 Lincoln High 3- The Dragons jumped out to a 4-0 lead by the end of the third inning to top the Links.
Kaden Conrad was one of six Dragons who got a hit. Conrad also scored three of the team's runs.
Papillion-LaVista South 15 Omaha Spikes 3- An eight run fourth inning, helped Papio South run away from the Spikes in this Wednesday night game.
Notably, Josh Greene got his first hit of the season for the Titans in this game, which was a grand slam in the fourth inning.
EMN Nationals 6 Platteview (Channel Seed) 5- After just beating them last Sunday, the Trojans fell in a close battle after surrendering five runs in the fifth inning.
Papillion-LaVista (Pinnacle Bank) 8 Creighton Prep 6- The Monarchs used a sixth inning, four run rally to top the Junior Jays.
Lane Harris led the Monarchs with two hits and scored two runs.
Bellevue West (DC Electric) 7 Bellevue East (Decker Sports) 3- Both teams came out swinging as five runs combined were scored in the first inning. The Thunderbirds helped ice the game after plating two runs in the fifth inning after already leading 5-3 at that time.
Carson Wright and Tyler Kephart each had two hits to lead the T-Birds.
Millard North (Big Fred's) 10 Gross Catholic (Peitzmeier Demolition) 2- The Mustangs jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one inning and never looked back from there.
Thurs June 25
Creighton Prep 11 Gretna 1- The Dragons took an early lead as they scored their lone run in the first inning. Three errors and a five run third inning helped Prep fly past the Dragons.
Omaha Central 11 Omaha Bryan 6- Six team errors sunk the Bears early as they fell behind 4-0 after just two innings. Bryan plated three in the third inning to show some fight, but the Eagles scored seven more combined runs after the fifth and sixth inning to seal the deal.
Friday June 26
Roncalli Catholic 8 Omaha Bryan 0- The Bears were limited to four hits as Roncalli scored their eight runs through the second and fourth innings, to down the Bears.
Ralston (SOS Heating and Cooling) 5 Bellevue East (Decker Sports) 0- Kaleb Holm pitched a no-hitter and struck out six batters to help Ralston scratch off the Bears.
Holm also had a hit, RBI and scored a run. Jake Chronic led the Rams with three hits through four at bats.
Platteview (Channel Seed) 10 Louisville 0- The Trojans came out strong as they scored five runs in the first inning to take command early.
Caden Johnson got the win as he pitched all five innings of this game and struck out 11 batters while giving up only three hits.
Gross Catholic (Peitzmeier Demolition) 10 Omaha North 2- The Vikings took a quick two run lead in the top half of the first inning. Gross Catholic began to pull away in the third inning as four runners scored.
The Cougars would then score another run in the fifth and a pair more in the sixth to finalize the game in six innings.
ETC Knights 15 Bellevue East (Decker Sports) 7- ETC scored a crucial seven runs in the sixth inning that broke open a game that was otherwise close the rest of the way.
Lincoln Southeast 6 Papillion-LaVista South 5- The Knights scored three runs in the bottom of the first and never trailed from that point on.
The Titans did tie the game at 5-5 however in the sixth inning, before a pitch got by the catcher which proved to be the winning run.
Ralston (SOS Heating and Cooling) 8 Omaha Spikes 4- The Rams overcame four errors to the Spike's zero, thanks partially to a four run third inning.
Garrett White earned the win for Ralston as he struck out seven batters and pitched six innings. Zane Harris led the Rams with three hits and an RBI, Josh Kilzer notably had three RBIs and one hit.
Sat June 27
Gretna 9 Roncalli Catholic 1- The Dragons scored at least one run in each inning except for the first to soar past Roncalli.
It was the fifth inning that helped Gretna run away with this game as they scored four of their runs in this inning.
The Dragon pitchers Jackson Shelburne and Kaden Burns combined only gave up three hits in this game.
Gross Catholic 11 Elkhorn 5- A big third and fourth inning provided nine of their 11 runs to best the Antlers.
Jackson Drake and Henry Teunissen each led the Cougars with two hits.
Omaha Northwest 8 Bellevue East (Decker Sports) 5- Despite out hitting Northwest 11 hits to their nine, the Chieftains fell behind early and never recovered.
Though Bellevue East tied the game up heading into the third inning, Northwest replied with another run in the top of the third and four runs in the fifth to hold off the Chieftains.
Papillion-LaVista (Pinnacle Bank) 15 Elkhorn South 0- The Monarchs took advantage of five errors from the Storm and broke the game open with 10 runs in the fifth inning.
Nick Barnett led Papio with three hits, one of those hits was a grand slam in the in fifth inning, he also finished with four RBIs. Patrick Zeller took the win on the mound for the Monarchs after pitching four innings.
Gretna 11 Omaha Bryan 4- After seeing the Dragons leap out to an early 4-1 lead in the fist inning, the Bears tied the game at 4-4 halfway through the third inning.
Gretna had an answer. The Dragons retook the lead as they scored two runs at the bottom of the third, and then iced this game by scoring five runs in the fifth.
Keaton Soucek led the Dragons with three hits and a RBI. Toby Wingender and Dominic Dubas each had two hits for Bryan.
Papillion-LaVista South 18 Nebraska City 2- The Titans scored a whopping 11 runs in the seventh inning to top the Pioneers.
Jackson Trout had a great day with the bats as he had four hits and three RBIs. The Titans ended the game with 15 hits.
Gross Catholic (Peitzmeier Demolition) 6 Ashland-Greenwood 3- The Cougars jumped out a 5-2 lead after three innings and plated one more runner in the sixth inning to best the Bluejays.
Henry Teunissen lead the Cougs with three hits and a RBI.
Papillion-LaVista South 14 Lincoln Northstar 3- Though Northstar opened the game with the first run, the Titans quickly took command afterwards.
Papio South scored six runs in the first inning and would score a combined eight more runs in the next three innings.
Daniel Schumacher led the Titans with three hits and three RBIs.
Ralston (SOS Heating and Cooling) 14 Creighton Prep 6- Ralston used a huge fifth inning, where they scored seven runs, to run away from the Junior Jays despite being outhit 10 to eight.
Jake Chronic got the win for the Rams. He pitched five innings and struck out five batters.
Millard Sox Black 13 Omaha Bryan 10- Bryan got down six runs after the first inning and though the fought back, the Bears were never able to fully close the gap.
This game had 26 combined hits with 23 combined runs.
Millard South 5 Bellevue West (DC Electric) 4- The Patriots, after trailing being tied with or trailing the Thunderbirds most of the way, jumped out in front after scoring two runs in the sixth inning which point them to victory.
Jackson Allred lead the T-Birds with two hits.
Sun June 28
Creighton Prep 3 Bellevue East (Decker Sports) 1- Despite out hitting the Junior Jays, the Chieftains just couldn't find ways to get runners home.
Paul Schuyler led Bellevue East with 2 hits.
Syracuse 8 Platteview (Channel Seed) 3- The Rockets built a 3-0 lead by the end of the third inning before the Trojans got a run of their own.
The Trojans made things interesting after the fifth inning when they made it a one run game. Syracuse silenced Platteview's momentum though, with three runs in the sixth.
Ralston (SOS Heating and Cooling) 7 Omaha Burke 2- The Rams won their fourth straight game as Blake Peabody earned the win after pitching six innings for the Rams and throwing three strikeouts.
Kaleb Holm lead the Rams with three hits and three runs, Zane Harris led the team with 3 RBIs.
Norfolk 4 Gretna 3- Both teams scored a run to start things off, and the score remained 1-1 until Norfolk plated one in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
The Dragons made it more than interesting though as they scored two seventh inning runs, but it wasn't quite enough to complete the comeback.
Keaton Soucek led Gretna with two hits.
Lincoln East 5 Papillion-LaVista South 1- After scoring in the opening inning, the Titans were held to just four hits as Lincoln East scored their five runs through the fourth and sixth innings.
Bellevue West (DC Electric) 8 Omaha Central 7- A three run sixth inning rally helped the Thunderbirds, after they fell behind the Eagles 7-5 when Central scored four runs in the fourth.
Connor Schneider had a superb evening at the plate with five hits and a RBI. Eric Anderson notably had a good night at the plate as well with three hits and four RBIs.
Grand View 5 Omaha Bryan 3- After falling behind early, the Bears tied the game at 3-3 in the second inning. However, Grand View regained the lead with a run in the fourth inning and added an insurance run in the fifth to win the game.