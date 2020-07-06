Legion Baseball photos and results through July 5

Monday June 29
(Peitzmeier Demolition) Gross Catholic 8 Bennington 7: Gross Catholic started off a busy week with a close win over the Badgers after scoring four key runs in the sixth inning.
Garrett Hunter lead the Cougars with two hits and a RBI. Luke Bies had a hit and three RBIs notably.
(ETC) Mount Michael 7 (Channel Seed) Platteview 6: The Trojans seventh inning rally came up just short against the Knights.
Sully Stane and Byron Ehrke each lead Platteview with two hits.
Tuesday June 30
(DC Electric) Bellevue West 10 Omaha South 2: The Thunderbirds wasted no time as the scored four runs in the bottom of the first and two runs in the second, third and fourth inning to run away with this win.
Daniel Lester lead the T-Birds with two hits and a RBI. Ryan Sullivan pitchd the most innings in this contest, striking out five batters in 2.2 innings.
Papillion-LaVista South 7 Millard Sox Gold 4: After being tied most of the way, the Titans broke through with three runs in the fifth inning, one in the sixth and a pair more in the seventh to take control of the game.
Bodi Wallar and Jackson Trout each had three hits for the Titans. Wallar also had three RBIs and scored two runs.
Millard Sox Black 4 (Decker Sports) Bellevue East 3: After trailing 1-0 up to the fifth inning Sox Black leaped out in front to steal this one from the Chieftains who lead the majority of the game.
Steve Spurgeon Jr. lead East with two hits and two RBIs.
(SOS Heating and Cooling) Ralston 9 (Peitzmeier Demolition) Gross Catholic 0: A key five run fourth inning lead the Rams past the Cougars. In addition, Ralston outhit Gross 13 to four to earn the road win.
Jake Chronic and Justin Remar each had three hits to lead the Rams. Remar also had three RBIs, and Chronic had two RBIs and scored two runs.
Omaha North 7 Omaha Bryan 1: The Vikings scored a run in the second and third inning to take an early lead and never looked back from there.
The Vikings out hit the Bears 10 o three in this contest. Thad Kottich, JJ Schubert and Dominic Dubas each had a hit for the Bears.
(Channel Seed) Platteview 9 Fort Calhoun 1: The Trojans got rolling by the second inning as they plated three runs. The scoring spree continued on in the third inning by scoring four more runs and then scoring two more in the fourth.
Braeden Banks led the Trojans with three hits and scored two runs as well.
(Pinnacle Bank) Papillion-LaVista 20 Omaha Spikes 2: The Monarchs exploded for a total of 17 hits for this game and scored seven run right out of the gate in the first inning. Papio would also plate nine runs in the fifth inning to pound the Spikes.
Seven Monarch batters had two hits in this game. On of them was Cole Whitehill who had five RBIs and two runs to go with his pair of hits.
Wednesday July 1
(Pinnacle Bank) Papillion-LaVista 6 Millard Sox Gold 2: Papio took the lead right away in the first inning by scoring two runs. While Sox Gold got one run back they never got any closer, as the Monarchs scored another run in the third inning and three more in the fourth.
Cole Whitehill took the win for Papio after pitching four innings and striking out five batters and allowing only one hit. Hunter Scruggs led the Monarchs with two hits and two RBIs.
Creighton Prep 16 Omaha Bryan 1: The Junior Jays used a nine run third inning to take command over the Bears early on in this game. Though the Bears plated a run no one got a hit in this game.
(Decker Sports) Bellevue East 1 (Peitzmeier Demolition) Gross Catholic 0:
(DC Electric) Bellevue West 8 Millard West 2: After falling behind early, the Thunderbirds finally got the bats going in the fifth inning where they took the lead after plating four runs, and then scored two more in the sixth and seventh inning.
Carson Wright and Connor Schneider each had two hits for the T-Birds. Tyler Kephart took the win for the T-Birds after pitching four innings and striking out three batters.
Papillion-LaVista South 12 Millard Sox Black 1: The Titans used an eight run second inning to take early control and never look back.
Bodi Wallar and Josh Greene each had two hits for Papio South. Wallar notably, had six RBIs in this game.
(Channel Seed) Platteview 3 Ashland-Greenwood 2:The Trojan's early scoring spurt proved to be enough to hold off the Bluejays in this contest.
The Trojans out hit the Jays 12 to two, but three errors kept AG in this contest. Caden Johnson led Platteview with three hits. Notably, Sully Stane, Nick DeMonte and Alex Draper each had two hits for the Trojans.
(SOS Heating and Cooling) Ralston 9 Elkhorn 0:
Omaha Skutt 9 Gretna 0: Skutt took early command with a six run second inning and iced the game by scoring two more in the third inning and one more in the fourth.
Zach Weise and Keagan McLaughlin each had a hit for the Dragons.
Thursday July 2
Millard South 5 Papillion-LaVista South 2: After falling behind early, the Titans knotted things up at 1-1 after four innings. The Patriots responded however, with four runs in the fifth inning to take the lead for good.
Jackson trout led Papio South with two hits.
Gretna 1 Norfolk 0: The Dragons won a close battle in what was a same day double header against Norfolk. The lone run in this game was scored in the third inning for the Dragons.
Gretna 7 Norfolk 1: Game two for Gretna was much more decisive as the Dragons took advantage of three Panther errors.
Keaton Soucek got the win on the mound for Gretna after pitching through all seven innings and striking out six batters.
Omaha Central 13 Papillion-LaVista 3:
Omaha Skutt 7 Omaha Bryan 1:
Lincoln Southeast 9 (DC Electric) Bellevue West 3:
Friday July 3
(Decker Sports) Bellevue East 9 Creighton Prep 5: The Chieftains scored early and often to start off this game as they plated seven of their nine total runs within the first three innings.
Blake Urwin got the W on the mound for East after pitching six innings. Paul Schuyler led the Chieftains with two hits and a RBI.
Papillion-LaVista South 15 Omaha North 2: The Titans scored at least one run in every inning except the second to top the Vikings. It was the fifth and sith inning that really put Papio South in the driver's seat, as they scored a combined 10 runs within the two innings.
Four Titans had two hits for the game, one of which was Trenton Brehm, who also had two RBIs to add to his stat line. Jackie Bland got the win one the mound after pitching four innings and striking out nine batters.
(SOS Heating and Cooling) Ralston 3 Blair 2: A walk-off solo homer by Kaleb Holm helped the Rams fend off the Bruins in a tight Friday night battle.
Holm also got the win on the mound after pitching six innings and striking out seven batters. Notably, Blake Peabody led Ralston with two hits.
(Peitzmeier Demolition) Gross Catholic 10 (Channel Seed) Platteview 2: Though Trojans took early charge by scoring two runs in the first inning, the Cougars roared by Platteview after scoring seven runs in the second, while also capitalizing on seven Platteview errors.
Nolan Lewandowski and Robbie Pehar led the Cougs with three hits each. Nathan Fiscus got the win on the mound for Gross after pitching five innings and striking out 10 Trojan batters.
(DC Electric) Bellevue West 12 Omaha Burke 4: Thanks to a big six run fifth inning the Thunderbirds got back in the win column by topping the Bulldogs.
Tyler Kephart led West with two hits and two RBIs. Jaxon Jelkin got the win for the T-Birds after pitching 4.1 innings and striking out five batters.
Saturday July 4
Omaha South 6 (Decker Sports) Bellevue East 2: After jumping out to an early, but slim 1-0 lead, the Packers tied the game with a run in the fifth inning and ran away with it after scoring five runs in the sixth inning.
The Chieftains had four batters with a hit, including Ethan Fritz who also scored a run.
Sunday July 5
Papillion-LaVista South 6 Kearney 1: The Titans took advantage of three Kearney errors and plated three runners in the fourth inning to get this victory.
Jackson Trout led the Titans with two hits along with scoring two runs.
(SOS Heating and Cooling) Ralston 8 Omaha Spikes 0: By the third iining, the Rams built a 7-0 lead to take control of this game early.
The Rams outhit the Spikes 10 to two.
(Peitzmeier Demolition) Gross Catholic 6 (Runza) Kearney 4: The Cougars held off the Bearcat's seventh inning rally attempt to close the weekend out on a win.
Garrett Hunter led the Cougs with three hits and two RBIs. Notably Nathan Lewandowski had two hits for Gross.
(DC Electric) Bellevue West 3 Lincoln East 2: Th T-Birds took advantage of two errors to squeak by with the win.
(DC Electric) Bellevue West 5 Lincoln East 3: The T-Birds scored run right away in the first inning and never lost the lead from there.