The cities of La Vista and Papillion are partnering to host fall clean-up days Oct. 17-20 at the Papillion Public Works Department, 9909 Portal Road.
The free disposal service is available to residents of both communities, including those in La Vista’s extra-territorial zoning jurisdiction. Disposal is available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Items that will be accepted include major appliances, televisions, lawn and household furniture, toys, bikes, lawn mowers, grills and mattresses as well as yard waste, leaves and grass clippings. Household batteries and vehicle batteries will also be accepted.
Electronic recycling is available and items accepted include computers, computer monitors, mouse, stereos, speakers and printers. Computer hard drive erasing and destruction will be offered. Television sets will not be accepted for recycling but can be disposed with other debris.
Paint and household chemicals and cleaners will not be accepted, but can be dropped off at Under the Sink, 4001 S. 120th Street. Tires will not be accepted.