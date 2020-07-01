Summer is in, the sun is out and temperatures are staying consistently above 70 degrees.
The summer climate is usually the time when home gardeners begin to plant vegetables in their backyards, and a host of pests — like the Japanese beetle — are looking to benefit from the increased amount of vegetation.
Nebraska Extension Office educator Jody Green said Japanese beetles will eat everything in their path and do not discriminate against any plants.
Most pests have favorite species of plants they feed on but Japanese beetles are known to eat more than 300 species of greenery
Japanese beetles are known to eat plants that are used to repel pest from gardens, such as marigolds.
She said home gardeners will likely be able to see the beetles out in the garden because they come out in large numbers.
Japanese beetles tend to feed on plants that give off a signal when they are being eaten.
“Wherever they ended up going is where they kind of aggregate,” Green said. “You’ll be able to see that there will be a lot of beetles on probably one plant rather than one beetle being on every plant.”
She said the Japanese beetles will eat the leaves between the veins of a plant.
“It’s a very characteristic feeding because they use something we call skeletonization,” Green said. “You can still see the veins, basically the outline or skeleton of the leaf and so it ends up kind of looking like a doily.”
Right now Japanese beetles will emerge from the soil in the adult stages of their life and will look to start feeding on plants and vegetables.
Green recommends for home gardeners to check their plants every day for Japanese beetles.
“If you see them, I would get like a little container, jar, bucket, whatever, with soapy water and I would hand pick them off,” Green said.
Japanese beetles are not venomous and will likely not bite people picking them up.
She recommends trying handpicking first before using chemical treatments.
“A lot of times people want to buy the Japanese beetle trap and we don’t usually recommend those for homeowners because what they end up doing is they do attract a lot of beetles,” Green said.
“It does not help protect the plant that you’re trying to protect because it just draws in so many beetles from miles away.”
Green said people could apply neem oil to plants to protect from Japanese beetles but the oil is not a long-term solution and would need to be applied weekly.
Another treatment option gardeners can use for Japanese beetles is pyola insect spray, but Green said gardeners should only use this option if they have already spotted the beetles on their plants.
She does not recommend spraying after seeing Japanese beetles because the insecticides will go into the ground and into the roots of the plants that were sprayed.
“It’s something that you have to keep up with and kind of just keep looking, they out to be everywhere,” Green said.
Green said using products that are supposed to last longer might be harmful to beneficial insects and other things in the garden.