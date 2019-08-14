The Bellevue volleyball team is heading into the 2019 season with a well full of youth with over half of the team consumed of sophomores.
Of the 18 players on the roster, junior Andrea Carson, a captain from 2018, is the lone upperclassmen of the group. The rest of the squad is filled with freshmen and sophomores.
Before the start of last season BU head coach Trish Siedlik jokingly said about her youthful roster, “We’re going to bring our diapers and our strollers.”
This season, the Bruins are still full of young talent, but have upgraded their stroller.
“We’ve moved up to a double-wide stroller this year,” Siedlik said with a laugh.
After signing nine freshmen in 2018, the Bruins signed seven freshmen along with two JUCO sophomore transfers. The incoming freshman are Riley Burchman, Paige Hays, Paige Holdsworth, Brooklyn Hundt, Jacey Klassen, Nicole Meyer and Kloe Ruth.
The two transfers are MacKenna Brown and Machaela Puck, who are both defensive specialists. It’s the largest team that Siedlik has assembled at Bellevue.
“To have 18 is a very large group. I have to get used to the fact that we have bodies that can be rested in a drill because they are waiting their turn. Where as in past years, this one has to rest because we have a game tomorrow or in a couple days. It was a lot of strategy making sure the bodies can last throughout the whole season.
“Now, if someone needs a rest, we can put someone just as competitive in there. So we’ve added more depth to our defense and now we won’t have middle (blockers) playing defense on the scout team. We now have people specialized in a scout team defensive situation.”
Meanwhile, the Bruins only graduated two seniors from last season, which means they have plenty of experience from the younger players heading into 2019.
The Bruins finished with a 23-12 record last season, losing in the first round of the NSAA Tournament and then in the first round of the NAIA Championship Opening Round to end their season.
The ending has left a bitter taste for the team entering 2019.
“They were pretty disappointed with last years result even though they were freshmen,” Siedlik said. “They didn’t know a whole lot, but they didn’t like that ending. There’s a little chip on their shoulder right now, but they know they’re better than that.”
The players have been showing their better than that, according to Siedlik. Heading into her 14th season, Siedlik has been impressed with the focus of the team in the offseason and in practice before the season kicks off.
“It is goosebumps right now with how well they have adjusted and they’re leadership,” Siedlik said. “I have to keep reminding myself and our staff to keep remembering that most of these girls have been playing for only a year of college ball.
“There’s maybe a couple things that we have to go back on technique on or whatever, but they are athletic enough to make those changes with the understanding of a senior. You can’t always teach that.”
The leadership of the young team is how Siedlik and staff have been attacking recruiting over the past handful of years. They are looking for players, who’ve been in championship-like situations.
“This class, including (junior) Andrea (Carson), they were all in the state tournament,” Siedlik said. “So they have a feel for a championship situation, whether they won it or lost. When we look at recruits, we want those kind of kids from those programs.”
Bellevue returns five of their six kills leaders with over 100 kills last season. Sophomore Sierra Athen, who led the team with 412 kills, returns. Carson was second with 360 kills, while sophomores Rosa Reed-Bouley (223), Coree Lipovsky (182) and Olivia Galas (137) round out fourth through sixth in kills, respectively.
Galas led the team in assists last season with 1395, beating out second place sophomore Madi Evans by 1,299 assists. Evans led the Bruins in digs with 621, while Athen (302) and Galas (287) were second and third, respectively.
Siedlik also added former Bruin Caitlyn Rueth to the coaching staff to go along with Steve Field, who’s entering his 11th season as a Bruin assistant coach. Rueth was a three-year starting outside hitter for Bellevue from 2011-13.
After her playing career, she was a student assistant during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.
With Sidliek raising three kids and earning her Master’s Degree, Rueth was the perfect fit for the Bruins because of her knowledge of the way the program operates. Rueth will primarily work with Bellevue pin hitters and serves as the team’s recruiting coordinator.
“She has been someone that’s been in or around the program as a student assistant. As far as someone who has the passion for the program and the understanding of our philosophy or drills. Knowing how I work and Steve works that was the kicker in me deciding to have Caitlyn comeback
“I’m at age, where I don’t want to have to teach someone (how we do everything). I kind’ve want things a little bit easier and she fit the bill for all of that. I love how she can relate to the girls and be my right-hand man.”
Bellevue will begin its season tomorrow, Thursday, at the Keiser University Tournament in West Palm Beach, Fla., against Keiser at 2 p.m. and St. Thomas (Fla.) at 4 p.m.
The Bruins then will face Pensacola Christian and Georgetown (Ky.) Friday at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.
“The schedule is designed to prepare us for a national tournament every year. This first tournament has a couple matches that I’m pretty sure we can handle. Now were going to get used to traveling together as a family. We can either learn about our annoyances or learn things about eachother, but our chemistry is awesome. It’s a joy to be around.
“I know the ladies are excited about this trip and I have to keep reminding them we are going to play volleyball while were there.”