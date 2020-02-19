Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... SOUTHWESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... NORTHEASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 900 PM CST THURSDAY. * AT 905 AM CST, A NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE EMPLOYEE OBSERVED MINOR FLOODING NEAR THE HIGHWAY 64 BRIDGE ALONG THE PLATTE RIVER. WATER WAS OUT OF THE BANKS NEAR THE BRIDGE. THIS WAS LIKELY DUE TO ICE ACTION ALONG THE RIVER. PERSONS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD MONITOR RIVER LEVELS CLOSELY FOR FUTURE FLUCTUATIONS, AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION. * FLOODING WILL REMAIN OVER MAINLY RURAL AREAS OF SOUTHWESTERN DOUGLAS AND NORTHEASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&