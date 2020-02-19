The Wrestling state tournament class schedules have been announced.
The activities will begin Thursday as Class B will have weigh-ins at 8 a.m. and the first round will begin at 9:30. Once the first round concludes they will carry on with the quarterfinal round.
For the class A teams, weigh-ins will be at 2:30 p.m. and the first round will begin at 4 with the quarter final round beginning at the conclusion of the first round.
On Friday, activities will start at 9:30 a.m. as class B and C will begin the first round of consolations. Immediately following that will be the second round of consolations for classes B and C.
Starting around 12:30 p.m., Class A and D will start first round of consolation matches and will have the second round follow up after the conclusion of round one.
Finally on Friday, the semifinals and third round consolations will start at 5 p.m. for all classes.
All action will conclude on Saturday, as all classes will start consolation semifinals at 8:30 a.m., followed by third and fifth place matches at the conclusion of the consolation semifinals.
The finals for all classes will begin at 2 p.m. There will be a parade of champions to start the event.