District: A-1
Date: February 15th
Site: Papillion-La Vista South High School
Teams: Papio South, Bellevue East, Bellevue West
District: A-2
Date: February 15th
Site: Grand Island High School
Teams: Gretna
District: A-3
Date: February 15th
Site: Papillion-La Vista High School
Teams: Papio, Omaha Bryan
District: B-1
Date: February 14th-15th
Site: Bennington High School
Teams: Gross Catholic
District: B-2
Date: February 14th-15th
Site: Blair High School
Teams: Platteview
District: B-3
Date: February 14th-15th
Site: Pierce High School
Teams: Ralston