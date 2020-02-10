District: A-1

Date: February 15th

Site: Papillion-La Vista South High School

Teams: Papio South, Bellevue East, Bellevue West

District: A-2

Date: February 15th

Site: Grand Island High School

Teams: Gretna

District: A-3

Date: February 15th

Site: Papillion-La Vista High School

Teams: Papio, Omaha Bryan

District: B-1

Date: February 14th-15th

Site: Bennington High School

Teams: Gross Catholic

District: B-2

Date: February 14th-15th

Site: Blair High School

Teams: Platteview

District: B-3

Date: February 14th-15th

Site: Pierce High School

Teams: Ralston

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.