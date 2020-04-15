The Gretna high school and Morningside College connection in the basketball program is a strong one.
Gretna star duo Ely Doble and Clay Frost will both head to Morningside in Sioux City, Iowa,next year to start their collegiate careers, but they won’t the first talented duo to head to Morningside. One pair of former Gretna teammates are already there.
Juniors Zach Imig and Trey Brown have both finished up their third season at Morningside and suffice to say, it was an impressive one.
Imig, who is a three-year starter, finished the season averaging 13.7 points per game, 5.9 rebounds per game and 4.5 assists per game. Brown finished the season averaging 10.5 points per game and 5.2 rebounds per game off the bench for the Mustangs. This was good enough for a First Team All-Conference award for Imig and an Honorable Mention All-Conference honor for Brown.
Throughout the season, Morningside was a top team in the NAIA DII. They finished the season 27-3 and dropped to third in the nation at the end of the season after being first in the nation for the majority of the season. The Mustangs won the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) for the third straight season.
The Mustangs won their first game in the NAIA DII national tournament, but unfortunately the rest of the tournament had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to First Team All-Conference, Imig was awarded First Team All-Area Academic, Honorable Mention National All-American, First Team National Academic All-American honors. He is a Rodman Scholar and holds a 4.0 grade point average while majoring in biopsychology.
Brown and Imig were back-to-back state champions at Gretna when the Dragons were Class B and they understand winning more than anyone. They will look to finish their careers off strong next season as seniors as Frost and Doble join them for their freshman campaign.