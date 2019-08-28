The Papillion-La Vista Monarchs enter the 2019 season with a new head football coach. However, Tim Williams, is not new to the Omaha area. Williams takes over as the Monarchs head coach after five seasons as the head coach at Waverly High School. As for his Omaha ties, he is a graduate of Gross Catholic High School and started his coaching career as a varsity assistant at Omaha-Bryan. He moved to Millard South before taking over Waverly five years ago.
In his five seasons at Waverly, he took the Vikings to the playoffs four times, including a semifinal appearance in 2018.
When Williams saw the opening at Papio come up, he jumped at the opportunity to come back to the area.
“I grew up in this general vicinity and played at Gross Catholic and when I was here the top schools in class A were your preps, Millard South and Papillion and they were the tops. When I was a young kid and we weren’t at a Gross game, we would come up and watch a Papillion game. So when this came open I said this is a great opportunity for me to be a part of that.”
Williams has yet to coach a game for the Monarchs, but he has a good feel for this program and what they can accomplish this season. When it comes to early thoughts on his roster, it is safe to say he is impressed.
“I was really impressed with the size of our offensive line and our speed. Our 4x1 team is on there and to have them on the receiving core is definitely nice.”
He has also “been really impressed with how the running backs have been coming around.”
Williams is also a social studies teacher at Papio so he is someone who understands the importance of being a student-athlete and putting the student above the athlete.
He also has a specific way that he helps his players if they need help in school or need some time to talk to a teacher after school.
“Well first and foremost, school always comes first, I start practice at 4 and school gets out at 3:20. The reason I do that is so they have a window so that if they need extra help from a teacher, they can go get that taken care of real quick. They shouldn’t have to tell a teacher I can’t get help because I need to go to football practice so that’s never an excuse.”
The monarchs finished 4-6 last season and lost in the first round of the Class A playoffs, to the defending Class A champions Omaha Burke, but Williams is focused primarily on development.
“I expect them to improve every single week. That’s the best expectation I can give them without knowing too much about them other than what I have learned form start to now. My expectation is that they get better every week.”
Papio opens up their season tomorrow, Thursday, against rival Papio South, but Williams is not building this game up to anything more than the season opener.
“Right now we need to keep our heads level and I have coached in some big rivalry games in the past and the number one thing that I tell kids about rivalry games is you can’t sit there and expect it to be the super bowl of games. The focus needs to be better than you have in the past because you have a team that is making you think differently because it’s a big game.”