Ever been to a baseball game and wonder who the field was named after? What did that person do to earn the honor? We went to a few of the top fields in the area to figure out more about the field’s namesake and here’s what we found:
Don Roddy Field
Where: 1401 High School Drive, Bellevue
What: Home to the Bellevue East baseball team and part-time home to the Bellevue University squad. Also a practice spot for CWS teams.
Who was Don Roddy: Known as a lifelong “baseball man,” Roddy was the visionary behind the current Bellevue East field. Roddy was a professional baseball player and a scout for the Los Angeles Dodgers for over 20 years. After, Roddy was a city council member in Bellevue, where he was dedicated to improving sports and recreation facilities in the town.
E.A. Fricke Field
Where: 500 E Halleck St., Papillion
What: Home to the Papillion-La Vista baseball team and secondary host to the NSAA State Tournament.
Who was E.A. Fricke: Ed Amil Fricke, who went by Amil, was a huge baseball benefactor in Papillion and backed the Papillion town league ball teams, including getting them old jerseys from the old Omaha Cardinals minor league baseball team. Fricke, known for wearing a straw hat and bow tie, was a wealthy man that worked as a financial advisor for the City of Papillion and the Papillion School District.
Orval R. Smith Memorial Field
Where: 7700 Park Drive, Ralston
What: Main field in Ralston and home to the Ralston High School team.
Who was Orval Smith: Smith made his mark on Ralston by just being a normal civilian who loved to help out around the ball park. He would spend his free time at the field to help with maintenance and keeping the field nice. He helped out so much a group of political figures decided to name the field after Smith in 1964 and it’s stuck ever since.
Clarence Petersen Fields
Where: 1001 E. First St., Papillion
What: Host of softball games, both youth and adult, and youth baseball games.
Who was Clarence Petersen: The fields were named after Petersen in 1996 as a result of a contest that received over 40 naming suggestions. Petersen was a Richfield resident who created the first softball group in Sarpy county in 1941 and also created the first lighted ball field in Sarpy county. He was instrumental in the promotion of softball in the county.
Joe Baldwin Field
Where: 1301 Ludwig Dr., Bellevue
What: Home to loads of baseball and softball youth action while also hosting recreation events of all types.
Who was Joe Baldwin: Baldwin served as mayor of Bellevue from 1967-72 with one of his crowning achievements being the tie-breaking vote to approve city participation in the Kennedy Expressway, which is known for adding a population and business boom to Bellevue. Baldwin was known for being a large sports fan and supporter.