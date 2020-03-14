Pandemonium. Insane. Unbelievable. All of these words are synonymous with the Bellevue West Thunderbirds comeback victory in the Class A state championship final.
With three minutes remaining in the game, Millard North led 62-48 and the air seemed to be taken out of the Bellevue West Thunderbirds.
Then the comeback that seemed too big of a hill to climb became more realistic and in the end, the Thunderbirds finished the game on a 16-0 run to win 64-62.
West went up 6-2 to start the contest behind four points from senior John Shanklin.
North answered with a quick 6-0 run to take an 8-6 lead. They would expand the lead to 15-9 with 1:30 left in the first quarter.
With North leading 17-11, Nate Glantz knocked down a three-pointer to cut the lead in half.
North added another basket to end the first quarter and they took a 19-14 lead into the second quarter.
In the second quarter, the Thunderbirds struggled to rebound the ball defensively and the Mustangs were allowed many second chance opportunities.
North was able to push the lead to 30-20 after a Max Murrell three-pointer from the corner. Frankie Fidler answered on the other end with a floater in the lane to cut the Mustang lead to eight with three minutes left in the half.
North held a 34-26 lead at the half of this one.
Sophomore Jasen Green was a large reason why, recording eight points and eight rebounds.
Frankie Fidler led the Thunderbirds with nine points and five rebounds.
The Mustangs out rebounded the Thunderbirds 25-13 in the opening half, including bringing down 11 offensive boards.
Both teams were a combined 5-for-18 in the first half from three-point range.
West started the half with a much needed two baskets, both coming from Louis Fidler.
North was able to open back up the lead to eight, taking a 42-34 lead with 4:13 left in the third quarter.
Chucky Hepburn cut into a nine point North lead with a three from the map on the court at Pinnacle Bank Arena, making the score 46-40.
North added two more field goals to take a 50-40 lead into the decisive quarter.
North extended the lead out to 14 after a Jasen Green basket with five minutes remaining in the game.
North led 62-48 after a pair of Hunter Sallis free throws, but a quick 8-0 run by West made the game interesting. Freshman Josiah Dotzler knocked down back to back three-pointers during the run.
West added two more buckets and North led 62-60 with two minutes remaining in the ball game.
West tied the game up at 62 and got the ball back with 48 seconds after a Millard North travel. Frankie Fidler drove into the lane and got fouled with 20 seconds left.
Fidler calmly stepped to the line and knocked down two free throws to give West the 64-62 lead. Jasen Green missed a floater on the other end to end the game.
West finished the game on 16-0 run. Millard North did not score in the final 3:58 of the game.
Bellevue West finishes their season with a 24-3 record and Millard North finishes 24-5.
Quotes and other story lines to be added later