The No. 1 ranked Thunderbirds (2-0) continued to dominate the Bellevue rivalry with a 63-0 win over Bellevue East (0-2) at East Friday night.
While the passing margin only favored West 271-241, the rushing attack was the key in the game. Bellevue West out-rushed Bellevue East 168-10 in the game.
Bellevue West running back Jevyon Ducker rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns, while wide receivers Kaden Helms and Keagan Johnson added 96 and 82 yards receiving, respectively. Quarterback Nate Glantz threw for 299 yards and four touchdowns and added 86 rushing yards and a TD.
Bellevue East quarterback Luke Johannsen threw for 165 yards and two interceptions with tight end Gage Dengel catching five passes for 171 yards.
Bellevue West made quick work in the first quarter. Ducker opened the scoring with a 10-yard rushing TD before Glantz found Johnson for a 37-yard touchdown. Ducker added a 47-yard TD run and Glantz added a six-yard rushing touchdown to lead 28-0 after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Glantz found Helms for a 79-yard touchdown before running back LJ Richardson scored on a 24-yard rushing TD to lead 42-0 at half.
Johnson scored a rushing TD to open the third quarter and then linebacker Jerome Houston returned an interception for a 48-yard touchdown and Glantz ended the scoring with a two-yard TD to Zavier Betts.
• After falling late in the fourth quarter in week 1, the Rams (1-1) responded by dominating South Sioux City 49-7 on the road in week 2.
Ralston running back Rashad Madden carried the ball 10 times for 195 yards and four touchdowns. Quarterback Jahrran Paces threw for 58 yards and two touchdowns while adding 17 carries for 157 yards on the ground.
Caleb O’Brien added two sacks and Miguel James recovered a fumble.
Madden opened the scoring with a 47-yard touchdown before Paces found wide receiver Dylan Tatum for a five-yard touchdown to lead 14-0 after the first quarter.
Madden opened the second quarter with a two-yard rushing touchdown before Paces hooked up with wide receiver Luke Ranck for a 27-yard touchdown pass. Then Madden finished the first half with a 56-yard rushing TD to lead 35-0 at halftime.
Running back Jackson Corry and Madden scored rushing touchdowns of four yards and 56 yards, respectively, in the third quarter before South Sioux City added a TD in the fourth quarter.
• Papillion-La Vista marched with the third ranked Warriors in the first half before struggling in the second half to fall 48-14 at Westside Friday.
The Monarchs led 7-0 after the first quarter before being outscored 48-7 the rest of the way.
Quarterback Kyle Ingwerson put Papio on the board at the end of the first quarter on a two-yard rushing touchdown before Westside returned the ensuing kickoff for a 96-yard TD to open the second quarter.
After Westside took a 14-7 lead with nine minutes left in the first half, quarterback Lane Harris scored on a three-yard rushing touchdown with 1:20 left in the half.
The Warriors added a touchdown before half to lead 21-14.
Westside went on to outscore Papio 27-0 in the second half for the Monarchs to drop to 0-2.
• Platteview (1-1) couldn’t recover from a first quarter deficit in a 28-7 loss to Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview Friday.
The Bluejays opened the game with a rushing touchdown with 8:38 left in the first quarter and then added a safety with 4:27 left to lead 9-0.
On the ensuing free kick, Ashland-Greenwood returned it for a touchdown to lead 15-0 and then added a 32-yard passing touchdown to lead 22-0 after the first quarter.
After no scoring in the second and third quarters, the Bluejays exteneded their lead to 28-0 on an 18-yard passing touchdown with 4:52 left in the game.
Platteview running back Jed Christensen scored on a 18-yard rushing touchdown with 1:03 left to put the Trojans on the scoreboard.
Christensen finished with 26 carries for 134 yards while Tobius Nixon added 47 yards on 11 carries.
• Omaha Bryan (0-2) fell in its away opener 61-6 against Omaha South Friday.
The Packers jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter before trailing 54-0 at halftime.
After no scoring in the third quarter, Omaha South added a TD in the fourth before Bryan running back Jaylon Walker put the Bears on the scoreboard with a two-yard rushing touchdown.
Walker carried the ball 10 times for 68 yards and a touchdown, while Chris Marion added an interception for the Bears.