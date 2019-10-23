Omaha Bryan at Papillion-La Vista South
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Foundation Field
Records: Bryan (0-8), Papio South (4-4)
What to expect: Papio South comes into this one at .500 and looking to close out their regular season slate with a win. Bryan comes in at 0-8 and coming off a 47-8 loss to North Star. Papio South has done a great job this year balancing their passing attack and rushing attack with Connor Crandall and Nick Sich. This will be something they will continue against the Bears.
For the Bears, they will need to establish their offense early on in this one. If they go down early, it will be a struggle to get back into the game against an offense like Papio South. Jaylon Walker has returned to the backfield too, which is a positive sign.
Bellevue East at Omaha North
Friday, 7 p.m. at Northwest High School
Records: Bellevue East (2-6), Omaha North (3-5)
What to expect: The Chieftains are coming off a big win over Lincoln Northeast 41-25 and will look to finish their season on a two game winning streak. Before winning last Thursday, they were on a five game losing streak. The Chieftains will have to stop the run if they want to make Omaha North uncomfortable and force them into mistakes.
Omaha Central at Bellevue West
Friday, 7 p.m. at Bellevue West High School
Records: Bellevue West (8-0), Omaha Central (4-4)
What to expect: The Thunderbirds are coming off another blow out victory, this time over Omaha North 57-6. The No. 1 ranked Bellevue West has out scored opponents 431-35 this season for an incredible point differential of +396. Led by the trio of Nate Glantz, Jevyon Ducker and Zavier Betts, The Thunderbirds have a high octane offense paired with an improved and talented defense.
Gretna at Millard North
Friday, 7 p.m. at Buell Stadium
Records: Gretna (3-5), Millard North (3-5)
What to expect: Gretna is coming off an impressive win over Fremont 35-7. Freshman QB Zane Flores is continuing to get better for the Dragons and running back Trevor Marshall is averaging 99 yards per game on the ground. Marshall ran for 169 yards against Fremont and averaged almost 10 yards per carry. He added 75 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
Millard North is a heavy running team that runs the option, so a big part of this game will come down to whether or not the Dragon defense can stop that attack. If they can, they should put themselves in good position to win their third straight game.
Plattsmouth at Gross Catholic
Friday, 7 p.m. at Bryan High School
Records: Plattsmouth (3-5), Gross (3-5)
What to expect: Gross is looking to finish the season on a high note as they take on Plattsmouth to finish out their regular season. Gross will have to stop the Plattsmouth running attack if they want to win this one. Plattsmouth is averaging 170 yards per game on he ground and just 51 yards through the air passing. If Gross can get going offensively early and stop Plattsmouth on the ground, they will have a great chance to move to 4-5.
Omaha Burke at Papillion-La Vista
Friday, 7 p.m. at Foundation Field
Records: Burke (7-1), Papio (4-4)
What to expect: Papio is coming off a huge win over Elkhorn 23-7 and will finish their regular season against Burke. The Papio defense is coming off an impressive performance but will be tested against an explosive Burke offense. Burke is averaging 365 yards of total offense and 30 points per game. For Papio to pull off the upset in this one, they will have to focus on keeping Burke’s offense and off the field and controlling time of possession. With their formidable rushing attack, this is a manageable expectation for the Monarchs.
Fort Calhoun at Platteview
Friday, 7 p.m. at Platteview High School
Records: Fort Calhoun (5-3), Platteview (4-4)
What to expect: Platteview is coming off a tight loss to Arlington 14-7. In their last three games, Platteview 1-2 and in both losses they only put up 7 points. This has to be a focus for the Trojans going up against a talented Fort Calhoun defense. With the talented running back duo of Tobius Nixon and Jed Christensen, they will need to put points up early in order to stay in this one.
Ralston at Waverly
Friday, 7 p.m. at Waverly High School
Records: Ralston (1-7), Waverly (7-1)
What to expect: Ralston is coming into this one looking for their second win of the season against a talented Waverly team. The Rams have been a one dimensional offense this season. They have rushed for a total of 1,557 yards and thrown for just 379. Sophomore Rashad Madden has been the workhorse for the rams, carrying the ball 138 times for 1,060 yards and 10 touchdowns. If they want to knock off Waverly, Madden has to be their offensive priority.