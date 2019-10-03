Gretna vs Burke
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Burke High School
Records: Gretna (1-4), Burke (4-1)
What to expect: The Dragons travel to take on the Class A defending champions for a Thursday showdown. Gretna had its best offensive performance last week against Papio when they scored 23 points. Freshman quarterback Zane Flores continues to progress every week and completed 28 of 41 for 266 yards last week. It will be a steep challenge against fourth-ranked Burke, but the Dragons will need to laying the foundation around Flores.
The Dragons defense has struggled to stop teams this season, allowing 170 points in five games. The Bulldogs average just under 200 yards passing and over 130 rushing yards per game. The Dragons will need to know where wide receiver Xavier Watts is before every play. Watts has two-thirds of the teams receptions. It’s a tough matchup for a defense that allowed 667 total yards to Papio last week.
Bellevue West vs Norfolk
Friday, 7 p.m. at Bellevue West High School
Records: Bellevue West (5-0), Norfolk (2-3)
What to expect: After opening the season 0-3, the Panthers have won two-straight game, but against Lincoln Northeast on the road and Omaha South at home. The No. 1 ranked Thunderbirds are by far the toughest opponent the Panther will see yet this season. The Bellevue West offense should do what they want against a defense that has allowed over 20 points in each game.
This is another matchup for the West defense to keep building confidence. The Thunderbirds have only allowed 45 points through five games this season. That number shouldn’t increase much after this week as the T-birds are showing why their one of the top defense in Class A. The game also marks the Homecoming game for West and can be watched lived on the NFHS Network.
Bellevue East vs Lincoln Southeast
Friday, 7 p.m. at Bellevue East High School
Records: Bellevue East (1-4), Lincoln Southeast (4-1)
What to expect: The Chieftains host the fifth ranked Knights at home. East in 1-2 at home this season and face a very tough Lincoln opponent. If East is still without its starting quarterback Luke Johannsen, the Chieftains are in trouble. TK Barnett is the East backup but East is better when the freshman is receiving the ball in space over dishing out the ball into space.
It’s going to be a tough task for the Chieftain defense to stop the Knights on the ground. Southeast is averaging 260 yards rushing per game and have totaled 14 rushing touchdowns. The Knights have been sub-par, at best, through the air so the challenge is stopping running back Nick Halleen.
Papillion-La Vista vs Fremont
Friday, 7 p.m. at Foundation Field
Records: Papillion-La Vista (2-3), Fremont (3-2)
What to expect: This matchup could be the best game on the slate. The Tigers are on a two-game losing streak while the Monarchs have won two straight. The Monarch offense needs to continue to progress the way they have the past two weeks. Sophomore quarterback Kyle Ingwerson is getting more and more comfortable by the game and running backs Cole Price and Jake Koory are becoming a solid one-two punch. Papio totaled 667 total yards of offense last week. The offense should be capable of scoring against the Tigers.
The Papio defense will be the key to victory for the Monarchs. The defense has allowed 170 points this season and the Fremont offense has only scored 26 points the past-two weeks. The Tigers offense is throwing for 178 yards and rushing for 135 per game this season. The defense needs to stop the run to make Fremont attempt to pass the ball downfield. The Monarchs will need to come out with some emotion on Homecoming to set the tone.
Papillion-La Vista South vs Omaha North
Friday, 7 p.m. at Omaha Northwest High School
Records: Papio South (3-2), Omaha North (1-4)
What to expect: The Titans will need to be physical against a Vikings team that plays better than their record. All four of the Vikings losses have come against top 10 teams. Teams have either had success through the air or the ground against Omaha North, so Papio South needs to be balanced to create the same opportunities. The Titans will be in good shape if the offensive line creates room for running back Nick Sich. That’s when the Titans are at their best when using the run to set up the pass to Landon Jewell and Will Swanson.
The Titan defense will need to be physical and use gang tackling to bring down Omaha North. The Vikings have the size in the trenches to compete with most teams, so the Titans will need to stay gap sound. Omaha North will also try the big play through the air. The Titans defense needs to defense sideline to sideline to prevent big plays on the road. It’ll be a big win for the Titans playoff hopes if they can squeeze out a victory.
Platteview vs Boys Town
Friday, 7 p.m. at Platteview High School
Records: Platteview (3-2), Boys Town (2-3)
What to expect: The Trojans have been dominate at home this season as the Cowboys travel to Springfield. Platteview has outscored the past two opponents at home by a score of 86-6. The Trojan offense during that span has made multiple big plays through the air while using a solid one-two punch on the ground to wear down opponents. The Cowboys have lost their past two games, so it will be important for the Trojans to strike early to dip Boys Town’s confidence.
The Trojan defense needs to continue to be a dominate force at home. If they can force Boys Town to pass the ball then they should be winning the football game comfortably. Platteview does most of its scoring in the first half while Boys Town has scored most of its points in the second half. The Trojans will need to create an early lead to give themselves room in the second half.
Ralston vs Skutt
Friday, 7 p.m. at Ralston High School
Records: Ralston (1-4), Skutt (5-0)
What to expect: The road doesn’t get any easier for the Rams as they face Class B No. 1 Skutt at home Friday. The Skyhawks defense has got better each game, allowing just seven points in the last-two games. The Ralston offense relies on running back Rashad Madden to carry the load and he has. He’s rushed for over 200 yards the past two weeks, but fumbles have been a concern. Quarterback Jahrran Paces needs to find success through the air the Ralston to compete with Skutt.
The Ralston defense has struggled stopping teams this season, but some of that has to do with field position off turnovers. The Rams will needs to stop quarterback Tyson Gordon, who can pass with efficiency and run for the big play. Containing the edges will be important for Ralston. It’s a tough task for Ralston but Skutt operates as Gordon goes.
Gross vs Waverly
Friday, 7 p.m. at Bryan Stadium
Records: Gross (3-2), Waverly (5-0)
What to expect: The Cougars have a tough task this week against Class B No. 3 Waverly at home. The Vikings have a plus 100 in scoring difference through the first five games. The Cougar offense will need to give quarterback Jake McGregor time to scan the field in the passing game. Gross has struggled to do so against top opponents and running back Gage Mill must create a balance in the run game. The Cougars can move the ball if the offensive line can hold their own.
The Gross defense will have a steep challenge. They’ve struggled to stop opponents rushing attacks and Waverly averages 390 rushing yards per game. The Vikings have four rushers over 200 yards on the season, including two over 500 yards, so the Cougars will have to slow multiple rushers down. The trenches is where Gross will need to step up to have a shot at the Vikings.
Bryan vs Grand Island
Friday, 7 p.m. at Grand Island High School
Records: Bryan (0-5), Grand Island (5-0)
What to expect: The Bears travel to take on eighth-ranked Islanders. This is a tough matchup for Bryan. Grand Island averages over 175 passing yards and 220 rushing yards per game. It’s a balanced attack that could give the Bears defense fits. Grand Island has outscored its last two opponents 73-0, so the Islanders are getting better by the week.
The Bears offense have showed progress, but if without running back Jaylon Walker again, they will have to rely on more of the passing game to move the chains. Wide receiver Tyler Moore needs to continue to be the Bears go to threat on offense.