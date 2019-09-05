Bellevue West at Bellevue East
Friday, 7 p.m. at Bellevue East High School
2019 records: Bellevue West (1-0) and Bellevue East (0-1)
What to expect: The Bellevue rivalry renews on Friday night at Bellevue East. The T-birds and Chieftains are at two different stages in the program. The T-birds come into the matchup as the No. 1 ranked team in Nebraska, while the Chieftains are building the culture of the program with plenty of underclassmen.
Bellevue West put up 63 points last week in Lincoln and should be able to do the same behind its offensive fire power. The T-birds have too many weapons for East to hold down defensively. Bellevue East showed signs of the right direction last week at No. 3 ranked Westside though. The Chieftains forced the Warriors to a handful of third-down situations and were able to move the ball on offense, but just couldn’t come up with points.
Bellevue West should win handily, but this matchup could look different down the road.
Omaha Bryan at Omaha South
Friday, 7 p.m. at Omaha South High School
2019 records: Omaha Bryan (0-1) and Omaha South (1-0)
What to expect: Last week, the Bears were able to put up points in the first half but sizzled down in the second half, while the defense struggled to stop the South Sioux City offense. The Cardinals are coming off a win against Omaha Northwest on the road.
The Bears defense will need to stop the Omaha South rushing attack that combined for 27 rushes for 199 yards after allowing the Cardinals to run and pass on them last week. Running back Jaylon Walker will be relied on in the rushing attack to give Bryan a chance, while quarterback Tobin Wingender continues to settle in under center.
If the Bryan defense can get off the field and give the ball back to Walker and company, this game should favor the Bears. Either way, it’ll be a high-scoring matchup.
Gretna at Papillion-La Vista South
Friday, 7 p.m. at Foundation Field
2019 records: Gretna (1-0) and Papio South (1-0)
What to expect: The Dragons and Titans are trending opposite ways after week one as Gretna continues on the road and Papio South hosts another game at home.
The Titans are fresh off a dominating victory over rival Papio, while Gretna lost a lopsided game at Millard South. Gretna will need to get its rushing attack going after struggling last week. The Titans gave up over 100 yards to the Monarchs last week, but Gretna struggled to find opportunities in week one and relied on the passing attack.
Papio South should be able to use their big game rushing attack against Gretna that allowed over 300 yards rushing to the Patriots. Gretna saw positive signs in the passing game last week, so they will need to rely on throwing the football to move the chains, while Papio South will continue to feed running back Nick Sich behind the home crowd.
Mount Michael at Gross Catholic
Friday, 7 p.m. at Bryan High School
2019 records: Mount Michael (1-0) and Gross Catholic (0-1)
What to expect: Mount Michael is fresh off a class victory over Ralston on the road, while Gross lost 42-7 at Roncalli. This has the potential to be a close matchup.
Gross, who threw for 181 yards, will need to continue to throw the ball against Mount Michael that allowed over 100 yards to Ralston. The Cougars will need to find balance with the rushing attack that failed to find any room against Roncalli.
The Crimson Pride scored all three TD’s against Ralston on the ground, but averaged less than three yards per carry doing so. If the Cougars can plugs the running gaps on defense and find the gaps on offense, they will put themselves in position for a victory at home.
Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Westside
Friday, 7 p.m. at Westside High School
2019 records: Papio (0-1) and Westside (0-1)
What to expect: The Monarchs have their hands full again in week 2. This time Papio travels to take on the No. 3 Warriors.
The Monarchs will need to play like they did against Papio South in the first half last week, while Bellevue East did make Westside work for some opportunities last week. Papio will need to settle between the two starting quarterbacks to find a rhythm for a chance at an upset.
While the Westside rushing attack is what Papio will need to stop, the Monarch secondary will face a Westside quarterback that completed all eight of his passes last week. Papio’s defense showed signs of being a stout defense but will need to limit the big plays they gave up last week.
Westside’s strength is its defense, so Papio running back’s Cole Price and Jake Koory must find holes behind a good Monarch offensive line to control possession on the road.
Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview
Friday, 7 p.m. at Platteview High School
2019 records: Ashland-Greenwood (1-0) and Platteview (1-0)
What to expect: This a big game for the Trojans to put a stamp on their early season against the Class C No. 5 ranked Bluejays.
Platteview is coming off a double OT thriller in which they rushed for over 200 yards. The competition will be harder but the Trojans have a solid one-two punch in the backfield to lean on. Last week, Fort Calhoun was able to pass on the Bluejays for 150 yards, so the Trojans will need to get the passing attack going after struggling last week.
The Platteview defense will be the key component. Ashland-Greenwood passes for over 130 yards, while rushing for over 200 yards. It’s a balanced attack that the Trojans will need to keep off balanced with blitzes and gap assignments. If the defense can hold their own, the Trojans will be right there in the end.
Ralston at South Sioux City
Friday, 7 p.m. at South Sioux City High School
2019 records: Ralston (0-1) and South Sioux City (1-0)
What to expect: The Rams are fresh off a heart-breaking loss to Mount Michael, while South Sioux City dominated on offense against Bryan.
After playing at home last week, the Rams travel to face the Cardinals. Ralston was hit with some injuries last week and will hope for full health heading into the week 2 matchup.
Ralston will be able to score on offense, behind quarterback Jahrran Paces. Expect a few TD passes early while the rushing attack gets going in the game. The Ralston defense will need to stop to Cardinal passing attack that racked up 353 yards and four touchdowns but did throw three intercepts, while the rushing attack added 149 yards.
If the Ralston defense can get a few stops early, then the offense should be able to garner a comfortable lead early.