Bellevue East at Papillion-La Vista
Friday, 7 p.m. at Foundation Field
Records: Bellevue East (1-2), Papio (0-3)
What to expect: The Chieftains take on the Monarchs for a ITG area matchup. The seasoned Papillion-La Vista offensive line will need to use its size against a young Bellevue East defense to allow the running backs to create space to maneuver. The Monarchs are averaging just under 100 yards rushing per game and will need to rely on moving the chains via the ground game, especially in the second half. If the Monarchs can keep the East linebackers off balanced, the Papio passing game can gash the defense for big plays.
The Bellevue East offense has showed promise throwing the football this season. Not only will they need to continue that trend, East needs to create running lanes against the Monarch defense allowing over 180 yards per game. Opponents have been able to make plays against Papio threw both the air and ground, so success lies in keeping drives alive by moving the chains. After going through one of the tougher schedules to start the season, Papio should be able to make enough big plays to big up its first win at home.
Elkhorn South at Bellevue West
Friday, 7 p.m. at Bellevue West
Records: Elk. South (3-0), Bell. West (3-0)
What to expect: The No. 1 ranked Thunderbirds have been able to do much of what they want through the first three games of the season, but will face its hardest competition yet in No. 4 ranked Elkhorn South. This will be Elkhorn South’s first game outside the Elkhorn area. The Storm have outscored opponents 134-34 this season while the T-birds have posted a 171-9 advantage. With all the weapons Bellevue West has in its holster, they should be able to continue to gash opposing defenses this week. Elkhorn South’s three previous opponents are a combined 2-7 with both wins coming from Elkhorn.
The Bellevue West defense will be the key to the game. Allowing only nine points this season is an impressive stat. The Storm have rushed for over 240 yards in two games and over 350 yards once, so it will be important to stop the run. Elkhorn South will attempt to control time of possession by moving the chains on the ground. The Storm have thrown an interception in every game, while forcing at least three turnovers per game. If West wins the turnover battle, they will continue to show why their one of the best teams in the state.
Omaha Central at Bryan
Friday, 7 p.m. at Bryan Stadium
Records: Central (1-2), Bryan (0-3)
What to expect: The Bears host the Eagles, who’s only two close losses have come from top 10 opponents Creighton Prep and Omaha Burke. The Bryan offense has struggled to move the football through the first three games. Bryan will need to find the end zone early in the first half to give themselves a chance.
The Bryan defense has allowed too many big plays through the air and Central has thrown for 350 yards this season. The Eagles rely on the quarterback to run and pass, so the Bears will need to contain the dual threat quarterback. Bryan needs to keep themselves close in the first half to create confidence going into the second half.
Omaha Westside at Gretna
Friday, 7 p.m. at Gretna
Records: Westside (2-1), Gretna (1-2)
What to expect: The Dragons have continued to show improve the last two weeks, but they will host No. 7 Westside for their first home game. The Dragons are coming off a road victory in Lincoln while the Warriors lost a top 10 battle in Lincoln. The Gretna defense will be facing a tough task against a offense that can run and pass. They will need to keep this from being a high-scoring affair, especially early in the game. Through the first three games, the Warriors have scored three unanswered touchdowns in each one.
The Gretna offense will face a tough task with a freshman quarterback going against a Westside defense that has forced five turnovers. The offensive line will need to create space to allow the rushing attack to take the front of the offense. Westside will be coming out with a chip on its shoulder after losing a tough one last week.
Gross Catholic at Schuyler
Friday, 7 p.m. at Schuyler
Records: Gross (1-2), Schuyler (0-3)
What to expect: The Cougars keep trending upwards after a blowout win last week and that will continue this week. The Gross passing game has the potential to put up the same numbers as last week when they threw for a handful of touchdowns. Most of the touchdowns Schuyler has allowed have come on the ground, but they’ve yet to face a pass first offense. Gross play-makers should be able to create big plays on offense.
The Cougar defense will need to play big on third downs. Schuyler is only converting 25 percent of its third-down conversions. The Cougars have allowed the big play through the air which is what the Warriors like to do. The Cougars should be able to pick up another win on the road in a high scoring game.
Papio South at Kearney
Friday, 7 p.m. at Kearney
Records: Papio South (2-1), Kearney (2-1)
What to expect: The Titans need to move on from their loss to Bellevue West last week because they face another tough top 10 opponent. The Papio South offense has struggled the past two weeks and they take on a defense that has shutout their past two opponents. The offensive will need to find room for Nick Sich for them to be able to find Landon Jewell in open space opportunities.
The Papio South defense will need to keep the Titans in the game as they enter a tough road environment. The Kearney offense has totaled at least 350 yards in each game this season. The Titans will need to continue to force turnovers and tally sacks to give the offense favorable field position. The Titans need a quick start in a tough road matchup.
Ralston at Roncalli
Friday, 7 p.m. at Roncalli
Records: Ralston (1-2), Roncalli (1-2)
What to expect: The Rams head on the road for a tough matchup against the Class B No. 5 Crimson Pride. The Ralston offense struggled last week to consistently move the football and will look to get back on track. They’ll be asked to score some points against a Roncalli team that has allowed over 30 points the past two games.
The Roncalli offense will give the Ralston defense fits with its ability to throw and run the ball productively. The Crimson Pride have scored over 30 points in all three games this season. The Rams defense will need to prevent this game from becoming a shootout to give themselves a chance. Roncalli’s only two losses have come from two of the Class B’s top three ranked teams.
Platteview at Wahoo
Friday 7 p.m. at Wahoo
Records: Platteview (2-1), Wahoo (3-0)
What to expect: The Trojans need to use what they learned from the last three quarters of the Ashland-Greenwood game to compete with Class C-1 No. 1 ranked Wahoo. The Warriors have only allowed 13 points this season, but Platteview’s exploded for 45 points last week with Braden Johnson taking over under center for the injured Cade Demro. While the Trojans found success through the air, the rushing attack will need to take center stage for Platteview to keep drive alive.
The Platteview defense notched a shutout last week and held No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood to six points in the last three quarters. The Trojans are trending in the right direction as they face one of Class C-1’s best offenses. The Trojans will need to start fast in a tough road game to give themselves the momentum to last with the Warriors.