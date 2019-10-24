The volleyball sub-district and district pairings have been announced for next Tuesday and Wednesday.
In Class A, the seven district winners head to state and one wildcard team will receive a berth. In Class B, the eight sub-district winners and eight wild-card leaders - taking away the sub-district winners - are seeded 1 through 16 for eight district finals set for Nov. 2.
The eight winners of the Class B district finals move on to state.
District pairings:
District A-1 at Papillion-La Vista: The No. 1 seeded Monarchs face the winner of No. 4 South Sioux City/No. 5 Grand Island on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m., while No. 3 Bellevue East faces No. Omaha Westside at 5:45 p.m.
The winner of the two semifinals matches play Oct. 30 at 6 p.m.
District A-2 at Elkhorn South: The winner of No. 4 seed Omaha Bryan and No. 5 Omaha South take on No. 1 Elkhorn South Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. while, No. 3 Columbus and No. 2 Kearney play at 5:30 p.m.
The winner of the two semifinals matches play Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. for a state berth.
District A-4 at Gretna: The No. 1 seeded Dragons take on the winner of No. 4 Omaha Northwest/No. 5 Omaha Benson Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m., while No. 3 Lincoln East and No. 2 Elkhorn play at 6 p.m.
The winner of the two semifinals matches play Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. for a state berth.
District A-5 at Millard West: No. 2 seed Bellevue West and No. 3 North Platte face off at 5:45 p.m. Oct. 29, while No. 1 Millard West faces the winner of No. 4 Lincoln High and No. 5 Omaha North at 7 p.m.
The winner of the two semifinals matches play Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. for a state berth.
District A-6 at Millard South: No. 2 Papio South and No. 3 Omaha Burke play at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29, while No. 1 Millard South and No. 4 Omaha Central play at 5:30 p.m.
The winner of the two semifinals matches play Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. for a state berth.
Subdistrict B-1 at Duchesne: No. 3 Ralston and No. 2 Omaha Mercy play at 5:30 Oct. 29 and the winner of the two then face No. 1 Omaha Duchesne at 7 p.m.
The winner is guaranteed to the district final on Nov. 2 with the time and place TBD.
Subdistrict B-2 at Omaha Skutt: No. 3 Gross Catholic and No. 2 Platteview face off at 5 p.m. Oct. 29 and the winner then faces No. 1 Skutt the following match.
The winner is guaranteed a spot in the district final on Nov. 2 with the time and place TBD.