Union Omaha, Omaha’s new professional soccer team, will hold open tryouts for the team on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Tranquility Soccer Complex, Field #2 and #3, 4006 N. 120th St., in Omaha.
Male soccer players 19 years of age or older may register to participate in the tryout. The team expects an early sellout since there is a limit on the number of participants. Registration is now open at www.unionomaha.com.
“We know there are many talented soccer players in the area and want to encourage them to come tryout,” said Union Omaha coach Jay Mims. “We have been scouting players for a few months now and look forward to seeing familiar faces. As we have said from day one, we would love to have some local representation on the team.”
Tryouts begin at noon and are expected to run until 6 p.m. Check-in will begin at 11:30 a.m. Only registrations completed online prior to Nov. 9 will be accepted, there are no walk-ups allowed.
The cost to tryout is $95 and includes a numbered training top, free parking and evaluation by Union Omaha staff on both outdoor turf and natural grass. Admission is free for spectators and fans are welcome to observe.
Visit unionomaha.com for more information and to register for tryouts.
Union Omaha is the 11th team to play in League One and the only professional soccer team in Nebraska. USL League One is a United States Soccer Federation-sanctioned professional men’s soccer league that has just completed its inaugural season and occupies the third tier of the American soccer landscape, below USL Championship (tier two) and Major League Soccer (tier one).
Union Omaha will play its home matches at Werner Park in Papillion. The team’s inaugural season will kick off in March. For more information, visit unionomaha.com.