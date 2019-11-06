Omaha Burke (9-1) at Bellevue West (10-0)
Friday, 7 p.m. at Faiman Field
First round: Both teams cruised through their first round match up to reach the quarterfinals. The 5 seeded Burke Bulldogs defeated the 12 seeded Millard North Mustangs 31-7, while the 4 seeded Bellevue West Thunderbirds defeated 13 seeded Lincoln East Spartans 42-0. Burke’s Reid Burke finished 8-for-16 for 88 yards and two touchdowns.
Jaylon Roussell finished with 15 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown. Standout receiver Xavier Watts recorded four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.
For the Thunderbirds, Nate Glantz finished 22-for-28 for 252 yards and a touchdown. Jay Ducker ran for 235 yards on 22 carries and five touchdowns. Keagan Johnson recorded eight catches for 87 yards and Zavier Betts recorded six catches for 86 yards and a touchdown.
What to know about Burke: This will surely be the best team that the Thunderbirds have faced thus far this season. Burke has outscored their opponents 295-145, but they have faced better teams than the Thunderbirds. They are led by Notre Dame commit Xavier Watts, who has 61 catches for 1,092 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Reid Burke has thrown for 1,874 yards for 20 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Along with Nate Glantz, the two quarterbacks in this match up have combined for 4,281 yards, 50 touchdowns and two interceptions.
On the ground, the Bulldogs have averaged 170 yards per game. Led by senior Jaylon Roussell, who has 1,210 yards on 175 carries with 12 touchdowns, the Bulldogs have ran for 1,701 and 19 touchdowns total on the year. Burke is a very talented team that will challenge the Thunderbird defense with their balanced and versatile attack.
What to expect: With Xavier Watts, Zavier Betts and Jay Ducker, there will no shortage of talent on the field between these two teams. Ducker has been incredibly difficult to stop for the Thunderbirds and will surely be the focal point of their offense.
The turnover battle will be key as well, with both of these teams being very good at not making mistakes. With these high powered offenses, both teams will need to make sure they keep a handle on the football and they are not giving the other offense short fields to work with.
Bellevue West has done a good job spreading out the offense this season and they will need to continue to do that to stay successful. Johnson, Nate Sullivan Jr. and Micah Riley are the weapons that Glantz can utilize outside of Betts and Ducker. This should be a great match up of two of the best teams in Class A that will be sure to have it’s fair share of fireworks.