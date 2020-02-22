There were not many state championship matches on Saturday that drew more attention than the Class A 120 pound bout. Garrett Grice (44-1) and Emilio Haynes (34-3) of Omaha Central repeated their 113 pound championship match from last season and it did not disappoint.
Grice and Haynes went toe to toe the entire way and then in the third period, Grice made his move. Grice secured a take down of Haynes with 40 seconds left in the match and then secured three more near fall points to win the match 6-1.
"Emilio is an amazing athlete and an amazing person I have absolutely nothing but respect for him," Grice said. "But I believed in my training and I believed in what I did off the mat and on the mat all season.
"I feel like I'm playing chess and he is playing checkers."
Grice isn't wrong in that summation, as while the match was close, it seemed like Grice had Haynes exactly where he wanted him the entire time.
"The thing about Garrett is he has such confidence," Bellevue East head coach Todd Porter said. "It is based on years of hard work and training and he just believes that he can beat anybody, His reactions are unparalleled and he has insane defensive shots.
"He just knows. A lot of people probably thought that match was going to to overtime but Garrett knew 'I got a take down at some point lets just do it now."
Grice cruised through the field to set up the much anticipated rematch with Haynes, where Grice also won last season.
He defeated Evan Fuchs in the first round by tech fall and a score of 18-3. He then defeated Wyatt May of Millard West 18-6 and a major decision.
In the semis, he defeated Clay Cerny of Columbus 18-3 and then defeated Haynes in the final 6-1 with those late near fall points.
Coach Porter added that the best thing about Grice is not even his abilities on the mat, but his character off it.
"The best thing about Garrett Grice is he is more than just a tremendous wrestler he is a tremendous teammate, a tremendous person and he brings others up and is a caring kid.
"He is the man at Bellevue East. He is the face of our athletic program and he is very proud of that and I am very proud to be his coach."
As for four seasons and four state titles? Grice is focused a little more on the short term right now, but it is always on his mind.
"That's always the plan and its a childhood dream but its one at a time; one at a time," Grice said.
