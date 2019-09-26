Bryan vs Millard West
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Buell Stadium
Records: Bryan (0-4), Millard West (4-0)
What to expect: The Bears will have their hands full as they travel to play No. 2 ranked Millard West. Bryan has only scored 16 points in its last three games. The offense needs to start getting first downs after only getting three last week against Omaha Central. Meanwhile, Millard West has beat three straight top-10 opponents, outscoring them 79-34. Along with Bellevue West, Millard West is one of the favorites this season in Class A. It’s way too tough of a matchup for Bryan on the road.
Gross vs Ralston
Friday, 7 p.m. at Bryan Stadium
Records: Ralston (1-3), Gross (2-2)
What to expect: Both teams are trending in opposite directions. The Cougars have found their rhythm on offense the past two weeks, scoring a combined 102 points the past two games. Gross will need to continue to use the air raid to set up the run. The Ralston defense has allowed over 100 points the past two weeks. The secondary of Ralston will be tested throughout the whole game against a trio of Cougar wide receiver who’ve scored multiple touchdowns this season.
The Rams offense has almost been nonexistent the past-two games besides running back Rashad Madden. He’s rushed for over 100 yards in both losses. The passing game for Ralston must improve to keep Madden’s consistency in the matchup. The Gross defense has allowed teams to run and pass, so Jahrran Paces needs to make a few plays himself under center. The Rams had success the first two weeks throwing the ball and need to find that identity again.
Gretna vs Papillion-La Vista
Friday, 7 p.m. at Gretna
Records: Gretna (1-3), Papio (1-3)
What to expect: The Monarch offense rushed for over 200 yards last week against Bellevue East, which led them to their first victory. Papio, which averages 180 rushing yards per game, must be able to find running lanes against a Gretna defense that has been stung by the run. The Dragons have allowed at least 24 points in every game this season, so the opportunities will be there. The Monarchs just need to take advantage of them.
The Gretna offense needs to wipe last week away from memory and come out confident Friday. The Monarch defense has been hit by the big play throughout the first four games. Gretna is averaging over 110 passing and rushing yards per game, so they must use the balance they want to keep Papio guessing. Both teams are starting freshman quarterbacks. Whichever team can find some running lanes for the quarterback to settle into the throwing lanes for a few big plays will win this game.
Bellevue East vs Lincoln East
Friday, 7 p.m. at Chieftain Stadium
Records: Bellevue East (1-3), Lincoln East (2-2)
What to expect: The Chieftains host the Spartans, who are playing their first game of the season outside of Lincoln. After starting 2-0, Lincoln East has lost two straight while Bellevue East comes off a tough fought away game at Papillion-La Vista. This game is an interesting matchup between two teams who have had many highs and lows, so far. The Chieftain offense will need to find ways to make big plays to put the pressure on the Spartans early. Not turning the ball over will be the key for the offense.
The Lincoln East offense likes to use the run game when not trying to play catch up. In their two wins, the Spartans have rushed the ball over 90 percent of the plays. The Bellevue East defense has been gashed all season on the ground, so the Chieftains need to stack the box and force the Spartans to pass the ball. After losing three games at home this season, the Chieftains are due to win one at home against an out of town opponent.
Bellevue West vs Lincoln Pius X
Friday, 7 p.m. at Pius X High School
Records: Bellevue West (4-0), Lincoln Pius X (1-3)
What to expect: The No. 1 ranked Thunderbirds are rolling through opponents this season and will continue to do so Friday. Bellevue West is outscoring opponents 213-22 while the Thunderbolts are being outscored 93-51. The Bellevue West offense will score early and often, putting this game out of reach in the first half. Each week the offense has taken another step and are averaging just under 300 passing and rushing yards per game this season.
The Bellevue West defense is looking like the real deal this season, allowing just two touchdowns so far. That should continue this week against a Pius offense that scored 34 of its 51 total points in one game. Look for the T-birds to force a few turnovers after the offense starts to put points on the scoreboard. Bellevue West wins this one in a landslide.
Papio South vs Lincoln Northeast
Friday, 7 p.m. at Foundation Field
Records: Papio South (2-2), Lincoln Northeast (1-3)
What to expect: After two-straight losses on the road, the Titans are back at home with a favorable matchup. Northeast has been outscored this season 104-61 this season and haven’t played any top 10 opponents while the Titans have played two. The Papio South offense needs to get back to converting touchdowns instead of field goals. In the past two week, the Titans have managed just three field goals. Scoring early Friday will give the Titans back the confidence they need.
This will be a good game for the Titans to create some plays on defense. The Rockets are only averaging 110 passing yards and 56 rushing yards per game this season. Papio South should be able to keep the Northeast offense to a minimum most drives. With the Rockets struggling to run the ball, the Titans should get Northeast in second or third and long on most drives.
Platteview vs DC West
Friday, 7 p.m. at Platteview
Records: Platteview (2-2), DC West (1-3)
What to expect: This will be a good game for the Trojans to move on from last week’s loss. DC West has allowed 128 points in four games and Platteview gets to take advantage of that at home. The Trojans two-headed rushing attack must get back into gear to keep quarterback Braden Johnson progressing in his transition from wide receiver. The offense should be able to break out a few big plays early.
The Trojan defense faces a better matchup this week against an offense that uses the run to set up the pass. Before last week, the Trojans were playing stellar defense and will get back on track this week. The DC West defense has been in the hole early in games, so the pressure will hit the offense quick. If that happens, the Falcons will resort to the pass which plays more into Platteview’s favor.