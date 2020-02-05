Platteview fell in the semifinals of the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament to Wahoo.
NCC tournament results:
Platteview 48, Fort Calhoun 45 — The Trojans won the first round of the NCC tournament with this win over Fort Calhoun.
Connor Millikan led the way with 23 points for the Trojans.
Wahoo 77, Platteview 54 — The Trojans fell in this semifinal game against Wahoo. Connor Millikan led the way for Platteview with 23 points.
Trey Brotzki put together an impressive stat line, recording 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Platteview 65, DC West 49 — The Trojans ended the NCC tournament on a high note, routing DC West. Connor Millikan recorded 21 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.
Trey Brotzki added 12 points and six assists. Paxton Swanson recorded 12 points and five rebounds. Tyler Riley added 10 points and five rebounds.
Regular season results:
Bellevue East 67, Burke 54 — Senior Joey Skoff led the way for the Chieftains in this one, recording 30 points on 10-for-15 shooting from the field. Ater Louis added 17 points on 6-for-7 shooting from the field.
Skoff recorded six rebounds and two steals while Louis added eight rebounds for the Chieftains. East outscored Burke 27-21 in the fourth quarter to secure their victory and move to 7-7.
Elkhorn South 61, Bellevue East 47 — The Chieftains went down 32-23 at the half and could not mount a comeback in the second half.
Skoff led the scoring for East with 23 points. Gage Dengel and Louis added six points each, respectively. Dengel added eight rebounds to lead East.
Omaha Westside 77, Bellevue East 56 — The Chieftains went down 21-7 in the first quarter and could not mount a comeback against a talented Westside team.
Skoff recorded 19 points, four rebounds and three steals. TK Barnett and Tre Norman recorded 10 points each, respectively.
Bellevue West 74, Omaha Central 67 — Chucky Hepburn led the way for Bellevue West in this victory over the No. 1 ranked Eagles with 24 points. Frankie Fidler added 19 points, six rebounds and two steals. Louis Fidler added 15 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists. John Shanklin recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds.
This win pushed the Thunderbirds to 11-2 on the season with wins over Lincoln Pius X, Omaha Central, Creighton Prep and Omaha Westside over the past two weeks.
Bellevue West 79, Omaha Northwest 57 — Frankie Fidler, Louis Fidler and John Shanklin led the way for West in this one.
Shanklin recorded 20 points and 11 rebounds while Frankie Fidler added 16 points and 15 rebounds. Louis Fidler added 20 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Chucky Hepburn recorded six points, six assists and three steals.
Bellevue West 78, Omaha Bryan 58 — West took another double digit victory, their second in two days, this time over the Bryan Bears.
Shanklin recorded 24 points and nine rebounds to pace the Thunderbirds. Louis Fidler added 16 points and 13 rebounds. Chucky Hepburn finished with 12 points, six assists and four steals.
Roncalli Catholic 68, Gross Catholic 26 — Gross was only able to score double-digits in one quarter and struggled to score all night against the Crimson Pride.
Zach Mandolfo led the team with seven points and eight rebounds. Thomas Anderson and Preston Higginbotham each recorded five points, respectively.
Papillion-La Vista South 79, Omaha Northwest 35 — The Titans were able to get out to a 26-7 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
Daniel Brocaille finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and three steals.
Jared Mattley recorded 18 points, four rebounds and five assists. The Titans shot 15-for-26 from beyond the three-point line to pace their offense in this one.
Beatrice 78, Ralston 68 — The Rams outscored Beatrice 31-16 in the fourth quarter, but the deficit was too much to overcome to mount a comeback.
The Rams were outscored 27-9 in the second quarter to go down 41-21 at the half.
Columbus 73, Ralston 66 — The Rams were outscored 28-13 in the fourth quarter after leading 53-45 heading into the fourth.
Roy Buettenback recorded 13 points to lead the Rams. Joey McEvoy and Chaz Cullum added 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Drew Anderson added 10 points.