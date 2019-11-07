Millard North won three-straight sets to defeat No. 1 seeded Papillion-La Vista in the first round of the Class A State Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena Thursday.
The Monarchs won the opening set 25-19 before eighth-seeded Millard North won the next three 25-23, 25-9 and 25-16. Papillion-La Vista's Norah Sis tallied 19 kills to lead the team while Chloe Paschall tallied five kills and Logan Jeffus added six kills.
Papio finishes the season with a 36-2 record.
In the first set, the Monarchs led 8-4 before leading 18-10. Paschall finished the set with a kill to give the Monarchs a 1-0 match lead.
Papio led 17-15 in the second set before Millard North started to climb back to take a 23-22 lead and then scored the next-two points to win the match.
The third set was all Millard North. The Mustangs led 11-4 before increasing their lead to 17-6 and then Millard North scored the next eight of 11 points to lead 2-1 in the match.
In the fourth set, Millard North jumped ahead 14-7 and kept its distance to win the set 25-16 to end the Monarchs season.
Full story coming in Nov. 13th edition of In The Game.