Bellevue West 76, Lincoln Southeast 54- The Thunderbirds took control in the second quarter as they built themselves a 40-26 halftime lead to cruise by the Knights.
Four Thunderbirds scored double figures. Frankie Fidler lead the T-Birds with 17 points, Louis Fidler was right behind him with 16 points, junior Chucky Hepburn had a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists Trey Hepburn had 11 points.
Elkhorn 65, Ralston 52- The Rams were denied their chance to reach the .500 mark as they fell on the road to Elkhorn on Tuesday night.
Omaha North 62, Bellevue East 59- Leading by three at halftime, the Vikings outscored the Chieftains 19-13 in which proved just enough in the third quarter to create enough separation to hold off East’s fourth quarter rally try to win the game.
Senior Joey Skoff lead the Chieftains with 23 points and six rebounds and junior Ater Louis also had a good night scoring 20 points.
Gross Catholic 50, Nebraska City 43- The Cougars got one in the win column as they held off the Pioneers’ fourth-quarter rally attempt.
Three Cougars scored double figures for Gross as junior Thomas Anderson lead the way with 17 points, junior Dylan McMullin had 11 points and senior Zack Mandolfo also scored 11 points in the Cougars win.
Lincoln 63, Bellevue East 53- After holding a slim two point lead at halftime, the Chieftains found themselves on the wrong end of a 20-9 third quarter run as the Lynx took down the Chieftains.
Joey Skoff had another big day as he scored 28 points and had four steals.
Ralston 62, Bennington 60- A big third quarter where the Rams erased an eight point deficit and made a five point lead, was enough to escape Bennington with a win on Thursday night.
Elkhorn South 60, Gretna 38- It was a rough night for the Dragons as the Storm made a 12 point lead by halftime and then outscored Gretna by 12 points in the fourth quarter.
Lincoln Southwest 84, Omaha Bryan 56- After a close and competitive first half the Silver Hawks outscored the Bears 27-6 in the third quarter to run away with the game on Friday night.
Papillion-La Vista 51, Millard South 41-After falling behind in the first quarter 17-10, the Monarch rallied back and allowed the hosting Patriots just one points in the second quarter.
Sophomore Kyle Ingwerson scored game high 13 points for the Monarchs, junior Chase Lett was right behind him with 11 points.
Plattsmouth 43, Gross Catholic 35- In what started as a low scoring contest the Blue Devils did just enough to deny Gross their second straight win.
Kearney 64, Gretna 53- The Dragons fell into an early hole as the Bearcats leaped out to a strong 20-7 first quarter lead.
The Dragons fought back to make it just a six point ball game going into the fourth quarter, but Kearney held off the rally to force Gretna to take it’s second straight loss in the same amount of days.