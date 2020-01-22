Bellevue East, Bellevue West, Gretna, Bryan, Papillion-La Vista and Papillion-La Vista South all competed in the Metro Conference Dual Tournament on Saturday at Ralston Arena. Due to weather, the Friday portion was cancelled but Saturday’s went as planned.
For Bellevue East, Garrett Grice (120) placed first, Daniel DeRosier (132) placed third and Dalton Flibotte (152) placed fourth in their respective weight classes.
Bellevue West, Jack McDonnell (170) placed second and Grant Moraski (126) placed fourth in their respective weight classes.
For Omaha Bryan, Mohamud Abdi (106) placed first, Abdi Mohamed (126) and Jaylon Walker (220) placed second and Noor Salat (113) placed third in their respective weight classes for the Bears.
For Gretna, Jack Larchick (170) finished third, Jackson Arend (195) finished fourth and TJ Huber (182) finished fifth at the Duals.
For Papillion-La Vista, Cole Price (152) placed first, Dominic Martinez (106) placed second, Alek Abels (195) and Ian Rudner (126) placed third and Coleton Haggin (145) and Alex Morris (170) placed fourth for the Monarchs.
For Papillion-La Vista South, Caleb Connor (160) and Cade Schendt (182) placed first, Alex Irizarry (145) placed second and Tyler Durden (106), Tyler Robinson (220) and Stone Sindelar (138) placed third for the Titans.
• Platteview competed in the Wilber-Clatonia Quad on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
For the Trojans, Nick Horst (182), Elliot Steinhoff (152), Evan Vertuli (113), Aiden Riha (120), Carson Ross (170) and Anthony Scala (195) all finished first in the quad.
Regular season results:
Papillion-La Vista South 54, Bellevue East 21 — Bellevue East took an early lead in this one, but the Titans took over in the middle weights to win the dual match convincingly.
For the Titans, Kenny Needham (120), Stone Sindelar (138), Jason Rivera (145), Caleb Connor (160), Trace Marco (170), Cade Schendt (182), Devon Krecklow (195), Tyler Robinson (220), Tyler Durden (106) and Cam Ralston (113) all took home victories.
For Bellevue East, Kyrell Jordan (126), Daniel DeRosier (132), Dalton Flibotte (152) and Preston Welch (285) won their respective matches.
Omaha Bryan 61, Gross Catholic 9 — The Bears dominated this one over the Cougars. For Gross, Nate Brennan (152) and Christian Cardenas (160) recorded victories over Bryan.
For Bryan, Mohamud Abdi (106), Ulysses Rocha (113), Noor Salat (120), Abdi Mohamed (126), Angel Reyes (132), Su Poe (138), Tobin Wingender (145), Chase Pokett (17), Jacob Schoenauer (182), Fernando Gonzalez (195) and Jaylon Walker (285) all recorded victories in this dual.
Aurora 67, Bellevue West 10 — The Thunderbirds had just two wrestlers secure victories in this one. Jack McDonnell (170) and Benjamin Hazel (220) recorded wins in their respective weight classes.
Bellevue West 55, Crete 15 — The Thunderbirds took down Crete in their second dual meet of their triangular.
Bellevue West recorded victories from Benjamin Hazel (220), Eddie Martinez, (285), Corey Simbre (106), AJ Peterson (113), Lucian Holmes (126), Mason Curtis (138), Dylan Campos (145), GiaVonni Blanks (16), Jack McDonnell (170) and William McCann (182).
Papillion-La Vista 76, Thomas Jefferson 6 — Dominic Santora (106), Ben Williams (113), Jordan Bobier (120), Ian Rudner (126), Josh Richardson (132), Isai Flores (138), Travis Powers (145), Cole Price (152), Jayson Borttorff (160), Alex Morris (170), Brain Andrade (182), Alek Abels (195) and Kaden Johnson (220) all secured victories in this blow out win over Thomas Jefferson.
Papillion-La Vista 41, Omaha Westside 24 — Ben Williams (113), Jordan Bobier (120), Ian Rudner (126), Isai Flores (138), Coleton Haggin (145), Cole Price (152), Alex Morris (170), Kaden Johnson (195) and Alek Abels (220) all recorded victories in the Monarch win over Westside.
Gretna 42, Skutt Catholic 34 — The Dragons were able to get enough individual wins to take this victory over Skutt.
Brandon Stalker (120), Josh Arend (126), Leyton Tuma (132), Luke Figi (138), John Weed (160), Jack Larchick (170), TJ Huber (182) and Breken Heiman (220) all recorded victories.
Columbus Lakeview 46, Platteview 21 — Garrett Johnson (145), Elliot Steinhoff (152), Nick Horst (182) and Evan Vertuli (113) all recorded victories for the Trojans.
Ralston 42, Waverly 39 — Gage Monroe (106), Bradyn Anaya (113), Jeremy McKee (120), Noah Talmedge (145), Chase Nichols (160), Brandon Cavender (170) and David Hernandez (285) all secured victories to defeat Waverly.