Papillion-La Vista South girl’s were crowned District A-3 champions at Pioneers Park Thursday by placing the first three runners.
The Titans recorded 28 points while Bellevue West placed eighth.
Papio South’s Olivia Rosenthal, Kaylie Crews and Anna Jennings placed one through three, respectively. Rosenthal finished with a time of 19:16.86 while Crews and Jennings had times of 19:17.21 and 19:55.74, respectively.
Emma Ralston placed eighth with a time of 20:21.98 and Emma Jones finished 14th with a time of 20:41.01 to round out the top 15 for the Titans.
Bethany Schumacher finished 16th to make the trip with the Titans team. Bellevue West’s best finish came from Alyssa Fjelstad, who placed 26th with a time of 21:46.8.
Papillion-La Vista and Gretna ran in the District A-1 meet at Walnut Creek. The Monarchs finished in fifth with and the Dragons placed sixth. Both recorded 128 points.
Gretna’s Regan Ehlert and Kayla Adams placed 11th and 15th with times of 20:40.38 and 20:55.93, respectively, to qualify for the state meet. Papillion-La Vista’s Renee Thompason finished one spot outside of the top 15 qualifiers by finishing nine seconds after Adams.
In the District A-4 meet at Pioneers Park, Bellevue East finished in eighth place. Sarah Felton placed 26th with a time of 22:06.1 for the Chieftains.
• Gretna and Bryan took part in the District A-2 meet at Walnut Creek. The Dragons were crowned district champions with 48 points to qualify for state while Bryan finished eighth with 226 points.
It’s the Dragons first boys title since 1995.
Gretna’s Kellen McLaughlin and Colby Erdkamp finished third and fourth, respectively, with times of 16:47.81 and 17:07.6. Cade Suing placed ninth with a time of 17:25.27 and Kale Edmonds finished 14th with a time of 17:38.39.
Omaha Bryan’s Uriel Flores finished 42nd for the Bears best finish.
In the District A-1 boys meet at Walnut Creek, Papillion-La Vista finished in fourth place with 91 points. Collin Kotz finished in 11th place with a time of 17:32.11 while Ethan Foix and Jakob Tadlock finished 14th and 15th with times of 14:38.7 and 17:41.43, respectively, to qualify for state in Kearney.
Papillion-La Vista South claimed third place with 58 points in the District A-3 meet at Pioneers Park in Lincoln to qualify for state as a team. Bellevue East finished in eighth place.
Papio South’s Dillion McNeill notched second place with a time of 16:28.15 while Dillion Johnson and Dane Oliver finished ninth and 12th with times of 17:08.96 and 17:13.53, respectively.
Peyton Anthony and Zack Jones finished tied at 17th for the Titans. Bellevue East’s Brandon Schutt finished 45th for best finish.
Bellevue West finished in eighth place in the District A-4 race at Pioneers Park. Garrett Parker qualified individually for state after a ninth-place finish with a time of 17:09.2 for the Thunderbirds.