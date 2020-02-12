Chieftain Invite results:
The Bellevue West Thunderbird swim teams were crowned the champ for this year’s Chieftain Invitational tournament as they finished with a team score of 708, 149 points ahead of the second place team.
On the boys side, the T-Birds’ Robbie Burke won the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 57.74 seconds.
Omaha Bryan’s top swimmers of the day were those on the 400 yard relay and 200 yard freestyle relay. Joaquin Urias finished third in the 200 yard freestyle for the Bears as well.
Bellevue East Boys finished third in the 200 yard medley relay.
On the girl’s side of things, the Thunderbirds dominated the competition by winning seven of the events.
Bellevue East’s best performances included the 200 yard freestyle relay team. The Chieftains finished with a combined team score of 402 points.
The Bryan Bears saw Isabella Stewart earn third in the 50 yard freestyle and fifth in the 100 yard freestyle. Reni Cimatoribus took third in the 100 yard fly, and fourth in the 200 individual medley.
Omaha Bryan finished with a team score of 372.
Fete Fling results:
Ralston/Gross Catholic and Gretna participated in the Fete Fling on Saturday Feb. 8.
Gretna’ Kalvin Hahn took first place in the 200 yard individual medley and third in the 100 yard breaststroke. Jon Galles took second in the 200 yard individual medley and third in the 500 yard freestyle.
Ralston/Gross Catholic boys had their best performances with the 400 yard freestyle relay, where they placed sixth out of 15 relay teams, and the 200 yard freestyle relay where they finished seventh out of 18 relay teams.
Ralston/Gross Catholic finished fourth out of 11 teams with 183 team points and Gretna was right behind them at fifth with 179 team points.
For the girls, Gretna finished fourth with 196 points as Reese Naylon took second place in the 200 yard individual medley relay and the 200 yard freestyle relay and fourth in the 200 yard medley relay.
Ralston/Gross Catholic’s highlights include Angelina Orent finishing third in the 100 yard breaststroke. Ralston/Gross Catholic finished with 89 team points.
Boys-Ralston/Gross Catholic 127, Brownell-Concordia-Mercy-Roncalli 39 - Taking first place in every event, the Cougars/Rams left no doubt as they took down BCMR in last Tuesday’s dual. This marks the fourth win of the year for the Gross/Ralston boys.
Girls-Ralston/Gross Catholic 104, Brownell-Concordia-Mercy-Roncalli 66 - The Cougar/Rams girls won all but one event, the 500 yard freestyle. This win puts Gross/Ralston at 2-1 in duels thus far for the season.
Boys-Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South 94, Millard North 73 - The Monarch/Titan boys swimmers edged the Mustangs despite each of the teams winning six events.
Girls-Millard North 110, Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South 60 - The Mustangs won nine of the 12 events to top the Monarch/Titans.
Olivia Dendinger won the 50 yard and 100 yard freestyle and Lily Cunningham won the 100 yard fly for the Monarch/Titans.
Boys Omaha Westside 118, Ralston/Gross Catholic 62 - The Warriors won all but one event to best the Cougars/Rams in a Thursday dual meet as Louis Gilmore won the 50 yard freestyle for the Cougars/Rams.
Girls Omaha Westside 137, Ralston/ Gross Catholic 43 - Similar to the boys action, Westside claimed first place in all but one event, as the Rams/Cougars’ Angelina Orent who won the 100 yard breaststroke.