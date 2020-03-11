No. 1 Bellevue West (21-3) vs No. 8 Elkhorn (17-7)
Thursday, March 12th at 2 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena
How they got here: The Antlers were able to secure the final spot in the field by defeating Millard West and Lincoln Northeast in their journey to a district championship. They won those games by a combined total of three points and showed their ability to win low scoring, close games. The Antlers are 17-7 on the season and have not faced the Thunderbirds yet this season.
For Bellevue West, they did not have as much drama in their district, defeating Norfolk 75-41 and Lincoln Southeast 68-58. The Thunderbirds have been on an absolute tear since the calendars turned to 2020, putting up a 15-1 record with wins over Omaha Central, Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista and Creighton Prep. The sole loss was to Millard North on Valentines Day in a mostly back and forth contest.
About Elkhorn: The Antlers are 17-7 on the season and have played a mostly Class B schedule, so they do not have many common opponents with the Thunderbirds. The only other Class A team that they faced that qualified for the state tournament was the Papillion-La Vista South Titans, who they lost to 70-52. Elkhorn lost three of their last four games to end the season, but turned it around in the district tournament to qualify for states.
Outlook: The Thunderbirds start all upperclassmen and have all been on this stage before. Led by Wisconsin commit Chucky Hepburn, the Thunderbirds have many weapons on the offensive side of the ball they can turn too.
Hepburn is averaging 17.7 points per game and 6.1 assists per game. Senior Louis Fidler is averaging 15.5 points per game and 4.6 rebounds per game. Frankie Fidler is averaging 11.5 points per game and 6.1 rebounds per game and John Shanklin is averaging 10.7 points per game and 6.6 rebounds per game. It’ll be difficult for Elkhorn to manage all of the offensive catalysts that the Thunderbirds have.
No. 2 Millard North (22-4) vs No. 7 Papillion-La Vista South (17-7)
Thursday, March 12th at 7 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena
How they got here: Millard North cruised through their district to clinch their spot in the state tournament. They defeated Lincoln Southwest 69-50 in the semifinals and cruised past Kearney 85-55 in the district final. North sits at 22-4 on the season.
For the Titans, they had to do a little more wait and seeing. The Titans were upset in the semifinal round of their district tournament by Lincoln Northeast 54-52 after being outscored 15-12 in the fourth quarter. Due to wild card points accumulated throughout the season, the Titans were awarded the wild card spot in the state tournament.
About Millard North: The Mustangs have a plethora of talent and are a fantastic team. They work together extremely well and share the ball, making them tough to get a handle on. Hunter Sallis is their top player, as the five-star junior is drawing attention from the top colleges in the nation.
Sallis averages 22 points per game, five rebounds per game and four assists per game. His vision and speed make him an extremely difficult match up. Saint Thomas is averaging 15.8 points per game, 6.5 rebounds per game and 4.1 assists per game. Stanford commit Max Murrell is averaging 9.5 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game and 3.9 blocks per game. Jasen Green is averaging 10.9 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per game.
Outlook: This will be the fourth time the Titans and the Mustangs face off, so there will no surprises. North is 3-0 against the Titans but Papio South has given them a fight in all of their contest. When playing Millard North, it is difficult to take them out of their offense because they can get it from so many different places. Obviously, slowing down five-star Hunter Sallis is a priority, but others like Saint Thomas, Max Murrell, Jasen Green and Jadin Johnson are all just as lethal on offense. If the Titans can play the possession game and keep the ball out of the Mustangs hands, that would work best.
The Titans do match up pretty well with North in terms of athleticism and size, but they will have to limit turnovers and shoot the ball well from behind the arc to keep this one close. If they turn the ball over, North is too good in transition and smart with the ball to overcome that. Also, Papio South is led by Jared Mattley, who recorded 32 points against North the last time they played. If the Titans can get some production from Daniel Brocaille and Graham Cassoutt and Danair Dempsey down low, they will likely be able to keep this one close.