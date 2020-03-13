There were no students allowed at the semifinal match up between Bellevue West and Omaha Westside due to the COVID-19 concerns, but if there was a student section, you could imagine what might echo through the arena.
The "just like football" chant that seems to work so well for the Thunderbirds would have been out in full force. West took down Westside in the Class A state championship game in football and the semifinal match up of basketball, 89-70.
As expected, both teams started the game getting up and down court quickly. Through the first three minutes, the score was 9-5 with West leading.
After some more up and down play, West was able to hold onto the 26-22 lead heading into the second quarter.
In the second quarter, the Thunderbirds were able to create some more separation, taking a 32024 lead after a Josiah Dotzler three-pointer from the wing.
The Thunderbirds got the lead up to 15 after a Frankie Fidler three-pointer, leading 41-26.
The Thunderbirds led 47-30 at the half. The team scored just 50 points total in Thursday's quarterfinal game, so suffice to say the offense came a bit easier in this one.
Frankie Fidler led the way with 18 points in the first half while Chucky Hepburn added eight points and seven rebounds.
The Thunderbirds started the third quarter just as hot as the first two, extending the lead to 54-35 early on.
The Warriors answered with a six point run to cut the 19 point deficit to 13.
After a West timeout, West went on a 7-0 run to record their largest lead of the game, going up 61-41.
Every time Westside was able to string together a couple of buckets and look like they might make this one a game, the Thunderbirds answered with a mini run of their own to widen the lead again.
West led 68-48 entering the fourth quarter.
In the final quarter, West pushed the lead to 25 after going on a 9-4 run to start the quarter.
West continued to press the gas pedal on offense and Westside never got within 20 in the final quarter until there was just under two minutes left in the game.
The Thunderbirds would hang onto win 89-70. West scored more than 20 points in each of the four quarters.
Chucky Hepburn finished with an unreal stat line, posting 28 points, 12 assists, six rebounds and three steals.
Frankie and Louis Fidler added 23 and 16 points, respectively.