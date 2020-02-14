The Bellevue West Thunderbirds fell 69-52 to the No. 8 Millard North Mustangs on Friday night.
Taryn Wharton led the way for West with 20 points, including knocking down six three-pointers. Emma Chrisman added 16 points for the Thunderbirds.
Chrisman got the action started for the Thunderbirds, knocking down a three-pointer to make the early score 3-2 West. The Thunderbirds started 3-for-3 from deep with three different players knocking down shots.
West led 10-8 with 3 minutes left in the opening quarter, but good shooting from the Mustangs and a couple of turnovers by West made the score 15-13 entering the second.
With four minutes to go in the half, the score was tied at 19. The Mustangs then went on a 7-0 run to make it 26-19. Overall, it was a 10-3 run to enter the half and Millard North led 29-22.
In the third quarter, Wharton had 10 points and knocked down a couple three-pointers, including finishing a four point play.
However, the Mustangs became tough to stop and went up 49-39 entering the final quarter. Nicole Avila-Ambrosi finished with 28 points and was almost impossible to stop all night. She was 10-for-15 from the field.
The Mustangs ran away in the fourth quarter and played the game of possession to win the game 69-52.
Quotes and full stats to be added later