If you wanted to find a seat for the boys matchup of No 1 Millard North and No. 2 Bellevue West, you were out of luck before the game even started. The gym was packed and the crowd was electric for this showdown between the top two teams in the state.
At the end, Millard North won a back and forth battle 70-60 over the Thunderbirds.
Hunter Sallis finished with 25 points for the Mustangs while Chucky Hepburn finished with 15 points for West. John Shanklin added 12 points.
The Thunderbirds got out to an 8-6 lead with Louis Fidler scoring six of their first eight points.
The first quarter was up tempo and back and forth for both teams. Millard North led 22-17 heading into the second period.
Josiah Dotzler provided a spark off the bench for the Thunderbirds, knocking down two quick buckets and scoring five points in a row.
After another back and forth second quarter with Chucky Hepburn showing his skill at getting and finishing a the rim, the score was 37-34 North heading into the half.
Sallis had 13 points at the half while Chucky Hepburn had nine for West, respectively.
West came out with some much needed energy in the second half and tied the game up at 45 after a runner by Chucky Hepburn and a three-pointer from Frankie Fidler.
The score was all tied up at 51 heading into the final quarter.
To start the fourth quarter, the Mustangs went on a 8-0 run to take a 59-51 lead over the Thunderbirds.
West struggled offensively in the fourth and seemed to run out of gas towards the end of this one. Millard North knocked down their free throws late and defeated West 70-60.
