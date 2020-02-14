The Bellevue West Thunderbirds fell 69-52 to the No. 8 Millard North Mustangs on Friday night.
Taryn Wharton led the way for West with 20 points, including knocking down six three-pointers. Emma Chrisman added 16 points for the Thunderbirds.
"We are fortunate to have her; she is a really good player," Bellevue West head coach Dane Bacon said about Wharton. "Probably the best thing about her is the type of kid she is.
"She works extremely hard, maybe the hardest working id on the team, so it is rally awesome to see when you see all the work she puts in to go have a performance like that against one of the best players in the state."
Chrisman got the action started for the Thunderbirds, knocking down a three-pointer to make the early score 3-2 West. The Thunderbirds started 3-for-3 from deep with three different players knocking down shots.
"It was really, really big for us," Bacon said about the early shooting. "We had a lot of different kids do it too so that was really helpful when kids are able to step up and hit shots and I thought that helped is throughout the game and helped us stay in it."
West led 10-8 with 3 minutes left in the opening quarter, but good shooting from the Mustangs and a couple of turnovers by West made the score 15-13 entering the second.
With four minutes to go in the half, the score was tied at 19. The Mustangs then went on a 7-0 run to make it 26-19. Overall, it was a 10-3 run to enter the half and Millard North led 29-22.
In the third quarter, Wharton had 10 points and knocked down a couple three-pointers, including finishing a four point play.
However, the Mustangs became tough to stop and went up 49-39 entering the final quarter. Nicole Avila-Ambrosi finished with 28 points and was almost impossible to stop all night. She was 10-for-15 from the field.
The Mustangs ran away in the fourth quarter and played the game of possession to win the game 69-52.
The Thunderbirds fought hard in front of a packed house and electric gym. For a team that starts three sophomores, a game like that can be a great learning experience for the future.
"First and foremost I was really, really proud of them," Bacon said. "Really fun environment and a really fun game to be a part of and the fact that they were willing to step up and not shy away from those bright lights attests to the type of team we are and the team we have and we are really excited about our future."
The Thunderbirds sit at 7-13 on the season but have played some good basketball lately and are ready for districts.
"We’ve been talking about it the past few weeks and really all season long," Bacon said. "The goal is to find a way to get a little bit better and that kind of separates you from being a good team and a great team.
"Great teams always find a way to get a little bit better every single day. That is something we talk about every single day.
"We have struggled with some health throughout the year but we are healthy and playing a little bit better basketball so we are going to stay the same with our mindset and try to find a way to get a little bit better every day."
West takes on Millard West on Friday before districts next week.
Lincoln High 75, Bellevue West 57 - The Thunderbirds were down 39-29 at the half and then were outscored 19-10 in the third quarter to prevent a comeback. They had a tough time stopping the balanced Lincoln High attack.
Taryn Wharton kept her impressive play going, scoring 23 points on 9-for-18 shooting. She also recorded two rebounds and two steals. Siarra Roberts added 11 points for West.
Stats and records updated through Sunday, February 16.