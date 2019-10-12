Three area teams were able to move past their respective districts and clinch a berth in the state tournament next week. Gross, Gretna and Papillion-La Vista all won their district tournaments and will continue their great seasons next week in Hastings, Nebraska at the state level.
Gross cruised through their district, outscoring their opponents 28-0 through three victories. They faced Northeastern Nebraska Saturday in a best of three series to move onto states.
The Cougars scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth in the first game and ended up winning 7-4 and used the momentum from the win to take the second game 6-3 to move on.
The Cougars recorded 19 hits throughout these two games to propel them to victory.
Gretna hosted the A-4 district and finished 3-0 while scoring 30 runs through three games and defeating Grand Island twice.
They first defeated Lincoln Pius X 13-8 on Wednesday and then after some rain delays and weather, took on Grand Island twice on Saturday, winning 8-3 and 9-1 in the championship game.
Billie Andrews led the way for the Dragons, recording four home runs and nine RBI throughout these three games.
Papillion-La Vista hosted the A-1 district tournament and shut out each opponent on their way to a 3-0 finish. They outscored their opponents 29-0 through those three games.
The Monarchs defeated South Sioux City 12-0 on Wednesday and defeated Bellevue East twice on Saturday to advance to the state tournament. They defeated the Chieftains 8-0 and then 9-0 in the championship game.
The stellar Papio pitching staff only gave up four hits throughout the tournament and zero runs.
*Full stories on each of the district finals to follow*