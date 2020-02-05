Bellevue West, Bryan and Platteview all had wrestlers compete in the NSWCA Girls High School State Tournament over the weekend in York.
For West, GiaVonni Blanks finished third in her division. She recorded three pins for her three wins and went 3-1 on the day.
For Omaha Bryan, Dominique Aguilar finished second for the Bears in her division. She went 1-1 on the day.
Also for the Bears, Briana Salinas finished fifth in her respective division. She went 4-1 on the day and recorded four pins in her four wins. She lost her quarterfinal match by fall.
For Platteview, Kaylee Burkhart finished second in her respective decision. Burkhart finished 3-1 on the day with two pins and an opening round bye.
Pheonix Jensen also placed second for Platteview in her division. She finished 4-1 on the day.
Alexandria Adams placed fifth in her division and went 3-1 in the tournament.
Haley Haack went 4-1 to place ninth and Kaitlin Campbell placed eighth.
Kennedy Karschner and Brianna Miller also competed for Platteview.