The Trojans picked up their second win of the season behind a balanced offense and a potent defense to shutout Nebraska City 42-0 at home on Homecoming night Friday.
Platteview (2-1) outscored the Pioneers 35-0 in the first half before melting the clock in the second half for head coach Mark McLaughlin to pick up his first shutout and first home win as a Trojan.
“Our kids deserve this one. We’ve had some tough times preparing for this. We had some injuries,” McLaughlin said. “Homecoming for a high school football coach is a distraction. There’s a lot of excitement, but the coach in you thinks about if we’re thinking about football or are we thinking about ‘twin day’ and whatever else.
“These guys responded and had a great week of practice. I couldn’t be more proud of them tonight.”
Platteview’s Braden Johnson moved from wide receiver to quarterback during the week because of a season-ending injury to Cade Demro. The senior suffered the injury last week against Ashland-Greenwood.
Johnson finished with 81 passing yards for two touchdowns while adding three carries for 48 rushing yards.
“Braden Johnson is a very special football player and that has nothing to do with his athletic ability,” McLaughlin said. “My favorite thing about Braden Johnson is I can go to Braden and say, ‘Hey, we need you to do this, we need you to do that or we need you to play tackle’ and he would say, ‘OK’. And he will do it the best he can and that’s what he did tonight. He was a man tonight.”
Running back Tobius Nixon and Jed Christensen rushed for 70 yards each and a touchdown while wide receiver Alex Draper caught two passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensive end Paxton Swanson tallied two sacks and defensive back James Schulze added an interception.
In the first quarter, Johnson opened the scoring with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Draper for a 7-0 lead with 2:10 left.
On the ensuing possession, a Nebraska City punt hit the back of a Pioneer player and was returned for a touchdown by Kayden Wallis-Collier for the Trojans to lead 14-0 with under a minute left in the first quarter.
“We are still learning how to put a team away. You can be winning or dominating a game and let a team hang around. That was the break we needed,” McLaughlin said. “We didn’t even do anything. The punt hit his own player. That was the break we needed to get us over the edge. Then from there, we were able to put the pedal to the medal and put them away.
“My hope is for as they program moves forward, we can learn from something like this and learn what it feels like to get a team completely deflated.”
In the second quarter, Nixon scampered for a eight-yard touchdown to lead 21-0 before Johnson found Draper for a 34-yard passing TD to lead 28-0 with 6:23 left in the first half.
Christensen added a two-yard rushing touchdown for the Trojans to head into halftime leading 35-0.
Much of the second half was Platteview running the clock and getting backups playing time. Towards the end of the game, Jared Kuhl added a seven-yard rushing touchdown for the Trojans to put the finishing touches on the shutout.
“I give all the credit in the world to our kids,” McLaughlin said. “This isn’t a coaching thing. This has nothing to do with the guys on the sideline. This has to do with these kids and they don’t quit. They battled.”
The Platteview defense is firing on all cylinders right now. After allowing 22 points against Class C-1 No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood in the first quarter in week 2, the Trojans have only giving up six points in the last seven quarters combined.
They will be put to the test against No. 1 Wahoo Friday on the road.
“Last week Ashland-Greenwood got on us early then our defense was outstanding after that,” McLaughlin said. “It’s kind’ve the hidden gem in high school sports. With teams in the era of football now throwing all over the yard, how about having a defense man? How about you put a defense on the field and that’s what we did tonight.”