The Papillion-La Vista South girl’s cross country team won the title with 46 points in the Metro Conference Meet at Walnut Creek Friday.
Gretna placed eighth with 177 points while Papillion-La Vista finished ninth, Bellevue West notched 10th and Bellevue East added a 14th-place finish.
Olivia Rosenthal and Kaylie Crews finished first and second with times of 19:32.25 and 19:32.83, respectively, for the Titans. Anna Jennings finished fourth with a time of 20:10.45.
Gretna’s Kayla Adams and Regan Ehlert finished ninth and 10th with times of 20:27.48 and 20:27.28, respectively. Papio South’s Bethany Schumacher finished 11th while Emma Ralston placed 14th and Emma Jones notched 27th.
Papio’s Renee Thompson finished 20th with a time of 21:05.33 to round out the top 30.
In the boy’s race, Papio South and Gretna tied for second with 61 points as a team. Papio South’s Dillon McNeill finished second overall with a time of 16:43.83 and Zach Jones finished tenth with a time of 17:22.66.
Dillon Johnson and Peyton Anthony finished 13th and 15th, respectively for the Titans to help guide their second-place finish.
For Gretna, Kellen McLaughlin finished third overall with a time of 17:03.49 with Colby Erdkamp and Aiden Furley finishing eighth and ninth with times of 17:21.36 and 17:21.99, respectively. Cade Suing also finished 16th.
Papio’s Ethan Foix finished 18th with a time of 17:40.00 and Bellevue West’s Garrett Parker finished 19th with a time of 17:42.62. Papio finished ninth and Bellevue West finished 11th as a team.
Omaha Bryan was led by Francisco Bautista, who finished 66th with a time of 18:50.26. Bellevue East was led by Jeremy Matuszewski, who finished 89th with a time of 19:41.72.
Millard West won the team title with a score of 48 and Adam Murphy of Millard West took the individual title with a time of 16:26.85.