The eighth-ranked Monarchs were all cheers in the locker room after a 67-30 route against Kearney at Papillion-La Vista to open the season Thursday.
“Early, we were a little bit, I don’t know if you want to say selfish, but the the ball wasn’t moving like it needed to,” Papio head coach Josh Siske said. “Credit to Kearney, their pressure bothered us a little bit early and we’re not a full-court pressure team so we don’t see that very much in practice. It’s good to play a team like (Kearney) early and go against that.”
While knocking off the rust, Papio upped its point total every quarter in the contest, while the defense kept the Bearcats under 10 points in three of the four quarters.
“We did a better job of containing the ball. I don’t think they scored in the second quarter until the last three minutes,” Siske said. “We were doing a great job containing the ball, getting in gaps and closed out with high hands. Overall, to give up 30 points in a game is pretty dang good.”
Lindsey Ingwerson finished with 17 points while Olivia Boudreau and Caitlyn Ryan tallied 10 and seven points, respectively. In all, 13-different players scored for the Monarchs.
Both teams struggled in the first-two minutes of the game before Boudreau clutched a 3-pointer and Ingwerson added a layup to lead 5-0 with 5:03 left in the first quarter.
After the Bearcats responded with a free throw and a layup, Boudreau knocked down two free throws and Ingwerson grabbed an offensive rebound for a putback to lead 9-5 after the first quarter.
The Monarchs continued to tack on in the opening minutes of the second quarter. A layup by Brooklyn Wrice, a 3-pointer by Boudreau, a breakaway layup by Ingwerson followed by two free throws extended Papio’s lead to 18-3 with four minutes left in the half.
After Kearney made a pair of free throws with three minuted left, Ingwerson and Jenna Hoelscher nailed back-to-back 3 pointers. The Bearcats ended the quarter on a 5-0 run for Papio to lead 24-10 at halftime.
Both teams traded scores out of halftime for a 28-15 scored before the Monarchs went on a 11-0 run with scores from Ingwerson, Maggie Vasa, Boudreau, Olivia Kraft and Ryan.
“They came out of halftime and switched their press up and we weren’t quite ready for that. That’s my fault,” Siske said. “Once we got to the spots we needed to be then we got some open looks. Our kids just made plays.”
After a Kearney bucket, Ryan nailed a 3, Erica Broin made a free throw and Hoelscher made a jumper to lead 45-17 after three quarters.
Broin opened the fourth quarter with a layup and then Wrice made a free throw to lead 48-20 before Wrice nailed a 3, Broin added another layup and Ryan scored for a 55-20 lead.
The spurt led to the Monarchs putting in substitutions. The rest of the scoring for Monarchs came on a score by Brynnan Sargent, a 3-pointer each by Anna Fitzgerald and Emily Lansman, a layup by Ava White and two free throws from Sara Carlson for a 67-30 final.
Playing a complete game and getting your whole bench in the opening game is a big plus to start the season.
“It’s always nice. Those kids work so hard, especially three or four at the end of the bench that just work really, really hard,” Siske said. “It’s great to get them an opportunity to get in. Everyone but one player scored tonight so that’s pretty awesome.”
A solid team win was celebrated after the game. Cheers from the Papio locker room waved throughout the hallway outside.
“We make a real conscious effort to celebrate every single win because this schedules tough. We don’t know how many we are going to get, so we will celebrate all of them,” Siske said. “But we’re excited to see where we are at. We have a lot of things to work on but that’s to be expected.”